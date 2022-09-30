Peabody's Jose Lendor (23) sacks Marblehead quarterback Miles O'Neill (12) for a huge loss in his team's 40-7 win Friday.
Jaime Campos
Peabody defenders Eli Batista (22), Jayce Jean-Pierre (33), and Jayce Dooley (2) smother Marblehead's Connor Cronin (22) for a loss of yardage.
Jaime Campos
Brooks Keefe (29) of Marblehead reacts after failing to catch the ball while being defended by Peabody's Donnie Cavanaugh (27).
Jaime Campos
Peabody players Dominic Scalese (21) and Will Pinto (26) celebrate with Eli Batista (22) after Batista's TD helped the Tanners pull away for a 40-6 win.
Jaime Campos
A Marblehead fan waves the American flag as Peabody continues to dominate during a football game between Marblehead and Peabody at the Piper Field in Marblehead. 9/30/2022
Jaime Campos
Will Pinto (26) of Peabody reacts after scoring a touchdown in his team's 40-7 win over Marblehead.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead defender Christian Pacheco (55) gets past Alex Jackson (75) to pressure Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch (7).
Jaime Campos
Marblehead head coach Jim Rudloff looks on from the team's sideline.
Jaime Campos
Will Pinto (26) of Peabody falls over in the end zone for a rushing touchdown Friday in Marblehead.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead's Baxter Jennings (7) misses a tackle as Eli Batista (22) of Peabody scoots away for extra yardage.
Jaime Campos
Eddie Johns (23) is congratulated by Marblehead teammates Miles O'Neill (12) and Jack Aneshansley (72) after scoring a first quarter touchdown.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead's Connor Cronin (22) rushes away from the Peabody defense.
Jaime Campos
Baxter Jennings (7) of Marblehead avoids a Peabody defender in a kick return.
Jaime Campos
Peabody's Nicholas Dresser (3) lines up in the slot.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead quarterback Miles O'Neill (12) looks for an open receiver Friday against Peabody.
Jaime Campos
Shane Keough (14) of Marblehead maintains control of the ball after a catch Friday against Peabody.
Jaime Campos
Game referees convene at midfield in a timeout during a football game between Marblehead and Peabody at the Piper Field in Marblehead. 9/30/2022
Jaime Campos
Reymi Andino (52) is pumped-up as teammates Vincent O'Hara (10) and Jose Lendor (23) congratulate Andino after a tackling Marblehead's Eddie Johns (23) for a loss.
Jaime Campos
Danny Barrett (11) of Peabody makes Marblehead defender Brooks Keefe (29) miss in Friday's 40-7 win.
Jaime Campos
Peabody players Colin Ridley (4) and Jayce Dooley (2) celebrate after Dooley's touchdown in the second half of their team's 40-7 win over Marblehead.
Jaime Campos
Alan Paulino (24) of Peabody ran for a TD in his team's win at Marblehead.
Jaime Campos
Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch (7) threw for 309 yards and four TDs to top Marblehead on Friday.
Jaime Campos
Peabody players Dominic Scalese (21) and Will Pinto (26) celebrate with Eli Batista (22) after Batista's TD.
Jaime Campos
Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch (7) initiates a hand-off on run pass option with running back Alan Paulino (24).
Jaime Campos
Marblehead's Ryan Commoss (3) is unable to catch the ball while being pressured by Peabody defender Alex Silva (5) during a football game between Marblehead and Peabody at the Piper Field in Marblehead. 9/30/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch (7) threw for 309 yards and four TDs to top Marblehead on Friday.
Jaime Campos
Jose Lendor (23) of Peabody is pumped up after a sack.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead quarterback Miles O'Neill (12) threw for 165 yards against Peabody.
Jaime Campos
Brooks Keefe (29) of Marblehead is unable to haul in this pass.
Jaime Campos
Peabody fans cheer during a football game between Marblehead and Peabody at the Piper Field in Marblehead. 9/30/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody wide receiver Eli Batista (22) catches the ball and loses a Marblehead defender for more yards after the catch.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead defender Baxter Jennings (7) is in disbelief after a rushing touchdown by Peabody.
Jaime Campos
Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch (7) scrambles and is able to avoid a tackle from Dillon Rowe (75) of Marblehead.
Jaime Campos
Jaime Campos
Peabody defenders Eli Batista (22), Jayce Jean-Pierre (33), and Jayce Dooley (2) smother Marblehead's Connor Cronin (22) for a loss of yardage.
Jaime Campos
Brooks Keefe (29) of Marblehead reacts after failing to catch the ball while being defended by Peabody's Donnie Cavanaugh (27).
Jaime Campos
Peabody players Dominic Scalese (21) and Will Pinto (26) celebrate with Eli Batista (22) after Batista's TD helped the Tanners pull away for a 40-6 win.
Jaime Campos
A Marblehead fan waves the American flag as Peabody continues to dominate during a football game between Marblehead and Peabody at the Piper Field in Marblehead. 9/30/2022
Jaime Campos
Will Pinto (26) of Peabody reacts after scoring a touchdown in his team's 40-7 win over Marblehead.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead defender Christian Pacheco (55) gets past Alex Jackson (75) to pressure Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch (7).
Jaime Campos
Marblehead head coach Jim Rudloff looks on from the team's sideline.
Jaime Campos
Will Pinto (26) of Peabody falls over in the end zone for a rushing touchdown Friday in Marblehead.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead's Baxter Jennings (7) misses a tackle as Eli Batista (22) of Peabody scoots away for extra yardage.
Jaime Campos
Eddie Johns (23) is congratulated by Marblehead teammates Miles O'Neill (12) and Jack Aneshansley (72) after scoring a first quarter touchdown.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead's Connor Cronin (22) rushes away from the Peabody defense.
Jaime Campos
Baxter Jennings (7) of Marblehead avoids a Peabody defender in a kick return.
Jaime Campos
Peabody's Nicholas Dresser (3) lines up in the slot.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead quarterback Miles O'Neill (12) looks for an open receiver Friday against Peabody.
Jaime Campos
Shane Keough (14) of Marblehead maintains control of the ball after a catch Friday against Peabody.
Jaime Campos
Game referees convene at midfield in a timeout during a football game between Marblehead and Peabody at the Piper Field in Marblehead. 9/30/2022
Jaime Campos
Reymi Andino (52) is pumped-up as teammates Vincent O'Hara (10) and Jose Lendor (23) congratulate Andino after a tackling Marblehead's Eddie Johns (23) for a loss.
Jaime Campos
Danny Barrett (11) of Peabody makes Marblehead defender Brooks Keefe (29) miss in Friday's 40-7 win.
Jaime Campos
Peabody players Colin Ridley (4) and Jayce Dooley (2) celebrate after Dooley's touchdown in the second half of their team's 40-7 win over Marblehead.
Jaime Campos
Alan Paulino (24) of Peabody ran for a TD in his team's win at Marblehead.
Jaime Campos
Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch (7) threw for 309 yards and four TDs to top Marblehead on Friday.
Jaime Campos
Peabody players Dominic Scalese (21) and Will Pinto (26) celebrate with Eli Batista (22) after Batista's TD.
Jaime Campos
Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch (7) initiates a hand-off on run pass option with running back Alan Paulino (24).
Jaime Campos
Marblehead's Ryan Commoss (3) is unable to catch the ball while being pressured by Peabody defender Alex Silva (5) during a football game between Marblehead and Peabody at the Piper Field in Marblehead. 9/30/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch (7) threw for 309 yards and four TDs to top Marblehead on Friday.
Jaime Campos
Jose Lendor (23) of Peabody is pumped up after a sack.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead quarterback Miles O'Neill (12) threw for 165 yards against Peabody.
Jaime Campos
Brooks Keefe (29) of Marblehead is unable to haul in this pass.
Jaime Campos
Peabody fans cheer during a football game between Marblehead and Peabody at the Piper Field in Marblehead. 9/30/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody wide receiver Eli Batista (22) catches the ball and loses a Marblehead defender for more yards after the catch.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead defender Baxter Jennings (7) is in disbelief after a rushing touchdown by Peabody.
Jaime Campos
Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch (7) scrambles and is able to avoid a tackle from Dillon Rowe (75) of Marblehead.
Jaime Campos
Peabody's Eli Batista (22) evades Connor Cronin (22) of Marblehead.
Jayce Dooley (2) of Peabody splits a pair of Marblehead defenders and comes down with a touchdown.
Jaime Campos
Peabody players Will Pinto (26), Eli Batista (22), and Kostandin Dhima (67) celebrate after Pinto's rushing touchdown.
Jaime Campos
Will Pinto (26) of Peabody dives for a first down after being tackled by Aidan Tardie (26) of Marblehead.
Jaime Campos
Marblehead quarterback Miles O'Neill (12) looks at the team's sideline during a football game between Marblehead and Peabody at the Piper Field in Marblehead. 9/30/2022
Jaime Campos
Jose Lendor (23) of Peabody sacks Marblehead quarterback Miles O'Neill (12).
Jaime Campos
A Marblehead cheerleader and other members cheer at the crowd during a football game between Marblehead and Peabody at the Piper Field in Marblehead. 9/30/2022
Jaime Campos
MARBLEHEAD — The Peabody High football team was hoping to use shock and awe to get Marblehead on its heels Friday night.
When it was over, fans left Piper Field both shocked by the scoreboard and in awe of just how good this Tanner team might be.
Peabody's 40-7 victory put an emphatic end to Marblehead's state-leading 23-game win streak and left most observers, frankly, shell shocked. This sort of performance just doesn't happen all that often: the Magicians hadn't given up 40 points at home in eight years, and it was only the third time any opponent reached 40 points against them in 147 games with Jim Rudloff as head coach.
"I can't lie, 40 points ... that's a lot," Peabody quarterback and senior captain Shea Lynch said when asked if the final score surprised him. "We've been scoring, but we all knew this would be a tough game against a well-coached team that has all the little stuff down, is great with the details. We were able to execute almost perfectly."
The unbeaten Tanners (4-0 and winners of 10 straight going back to last season) seized control in the second quarter and never let up, scoring 33 unanswered points on their way to their first win over Marblehead as members of the Northeastern Conference (and first since 1947 for historians out there).
Lynch, who completed 21-of-27 passes for 309 and four touchdowns, was just about flawless. He hooked up with fellow captain Danny Barrett 12 times for 149 yards and a pair of scores while also tossing second half TD passes to Eli Batista (57 yards on a deflected ball) and Jayce Dooley (35 yards on a perfect split of the centerfield safeties) as the Tanners pulled away.
"That's the best team we've faced all year. The execution was great and their game plan was phenomenal," Rudloff said. "Lynch and Barrett? I really don't know if there's anything we could have done to stop those two."
Any time Peabody faced an unfavorable down-and-distance, Barrett seemed to run a comeback pattern to move the chains. He caught eight passes in the first half alone, and his 4-yard snag on a comeback route gave Peabody its first two-score lead at 20-7 just 62 seconds before halftime.
"That's my connection with Shea ... he knows when I'm going to break and the ball is always right there," said Barrett. "Very rarely do we miss."
Since they were getting the ball to start the third quarter, Marblehead (3-1) had a chance at the double score to tie the game after Barrett's TD. Junior QB Miles O'Neill (165 yards passing) led his team over midfield, but Batista knocked down a last-second pass and the Tanners went on to force a punt on Marblehead's first series of the third quarter.
In limiting All-State receiver and senior captain Connor Cronin of Marblehead to two catches for 23 yards, the Tanners forced O'Neill to spend more time in the pocket looking for other options. He was often hurried as sophomores Alex Jackson and Jimmy Festa brought pressure, leading to a pair of second half sacks by Jose Lendor and Don Kavanaugh.
"We wanted to challenge them to do something they're not used to doing," Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt said of the way his defense spied Cronin when he lined up as a slot receiver.
Peabody went to the ground early, establishing a rushing attack with Will Pinto and Alan Paulino, who combined for 100 yards rushing. Pinto opened the scoring with a 10-yard jaunt; Marblehead answered as O'Neill found Ryan Commoss (7 catches, 68 yards) and Shane Keough for big gains to set up an Eddie Johns rushing score.
It appeared the contest was headed for a shootout when Paulino scored on the next drive, but the Tanner defense conceded nothing the rest of the way.
"That had to be the greatest defensive game I've ever seen, and as an offense we feed off that," said Lynch. "Every time (the defense) got us the ball, our thought was 'Get one first down' and things just going rolling from there."
Even with senior Dhimi Kostandin making his first career start at center and Dylan Annese filling in at guard, the young Peabody line anchored by Jackson, Festa and Reymi Andino held off Marblehead's stunts and blitzes.
"We didn't touch Lynch once," Rudloff said. "We played against a team that didn't make mistakes, capitalized on our mistakes, and we got burned."
The game was somewhat in doubt going to the second half, as Peabody led by 13 and had a mild 210-150 edge in offensive yardage. In the second half, however, the visitors had a 20-0 advantage on the scoreboard, gaining 218 more yards to finish with an impressive 428 while limiting Marblehead to 53 over the final 24 minutes (and only 38 rushing yards for the entire game).
"We're hot right now. We have to stay hot and not get complacent or overconfident," said Bettencourt, who felt Lynch's surveying of an always tough Marblehead defense was superb.
"Shea had so much patience. You could tell right away Marblehead didn't want to give up anything deep and he continuously took what they gave. He didn't try and do too much in a big game ... he used his feet, kept his eyes downfield and threw the ball to safe places."
Peabody 40, Marblehead 7
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Peabody (4-0);14;6;14;6;40
Marblehead (3-1);7;0;0;0;7
Scoring summary
P- Will Pinto 10 run (Dom Scalese kick)
M- Eddie Johns 2 run (Greg Motorny kick)
P- Alan Paulino 7 run (Scalese kick)
P- Danny Barrett 4 pass from Shea Lynch (kick blocked)
P- Eli Batista 57 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P- Jayce Dooley 35 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P- Barrett 28 pass from Lynch (rush failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Peabody — Alan Paulino 7-54, Will Pinto 11-46, Shea Lynch 2-19; Marblehead — Bernardo Bannis 4-18, Eddie Johns 8-10, Miles O'Neill 6-7, Nathan Berry 1-3.
Assistant sports editor of The Salem News, blanketing the North Shore with the best coverage you'll find. Football fiend, track guru, seam-head, goaltending aficionado, history buff, stat geek. Allons-Y. #StrikeOutALS