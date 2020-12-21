STRIKING GOLD: The Salem News All-Decade Field Hockey team for the 2010's

North Shore field hockey in the 2010s produced scoring champions, stellar defenders, outstanding midfielders and many who went on to ply their trade in college. There's even a player (or two) who could very well be an Olympian some day.
Choosing the best of the best wasn't easy, but we've managed to get our list of forwards, midfielders, defenders and goaltenders down to a 25-person All-Decade team. The only requirement was that players had to have taken part in at least two seasons between 2010 and 2019; that's why you won't see what would've been an obvious choice, 2010 Salem News Player of the Year Corinne Woods (a senior that season), on our list.
Our Salem News All-Decade Team is broken down by position, with players listed alphabetically along with their school and final varsity season.
GOALIES
SHANNON CONTE, Pingree (2019): Salem News Player of the Year as a junior after guiding Highlanders to the New England Prep School Class C title in 2019 ... Allowed just 17 goals that season to go with a school record 16 shutouts, an 0.63 goals against average and an .883 save percentage on 128 stops ... Three-time Eastern Independent League and two-time Salem News all-star ... National level player ... Will graduate next spring looking to play in college.
FELICITY OTTERBEIN, Beverly (2013): Netminder for four consecutive Northeastern Conference championship seasons, with her squads going a combined 60-6-5 during that stretch ... Salem News Player of the Year as a sophomore ... Had 13 shutouts that season and almost 50 in her career ... Allowed fewer than 40 career goals ... Multi-time NEC all-star ... Played with confidence and poise at all times.
DEFENSE
TESSA BEANE, Swampscott (2013): Two-time Salem News all-star excelled defensively for the Big Blue at right halfback ... Gifted transition player could break up plays in her own end, then help get the offensive jump-started ... Two-time Northeastern Conference all-star was squad's defensive MVP as a junior and a senior ... Excellent on-field communicator with her teammates.
ALEX CARLTON, Marblehead (2017): Center halfback was a two-time All-Northeastern Conference pick ... Was named an NEC all-star three times ... Excelled in her own end of the field at stopping corners ... Team captain ... Chosen for Best of 60 team as a senior ... Two-time Salem News all-star ... Brenna Carey Outstanding Player Award winner ... Helped lead team to NEC crown as a junior.
KELLIE CONDON, Danvers (2014): Salem News Player of the Year as a senior ... Defensive midfielder led Falcons to first Northeastern Conference title in 11 seasons ... Named NEC Player of the Year ... Outstanding leader who drew raves from her teammates and coaches ... Excellent stickhandler ... Had four goals and a dozen assists in her final season.
ADDY FENTON, Pingree (2019): Three-time Eastern Independent League all-star ... Standout at high back contributed 19 goals and 13 assists over her final two seasons ... Two-time Salem News all-star ... As a captain, led squad to New England prep school crown ... Was adroit at stopping other teams from scoring, making a half-dozen stops to prevent almost certain goals in each of her final two seasons ... Now taking a post-graduate year at Phillips Andover Academy.
TESSA IVES, Masconomet (2015): Team captain stood out at center defense for the Chieftains and won four straight Cape Ann League crowns during her high school days ... Two-time CAL All-League selection ... Team MVP as a senior ... Had a goal and 11 assists over her final two seasons ... Chosen for USA Futures Field Hockey National Tournament ... Two-time Salem News all-star.
MARISSA LAGANAS, Beverly (2015): Three-year starter on defense for Panthers captured team MVP honors as a junior ... Two-time Northeastern Conference all-star ... Was known to have an 'extremely aggressive defensive stick' and kept opponents away from her own net with regularity ... Knew how to break up offensive chances and drew few whistles ... Went on to play at Salem State.
MIDFIELDERS
HADLEY CARLTON, Marblehead (2017): Two-time scoring leader for the Magicians, finishing with a combined 20 goals, 15 assists and 55 points as a junior and senior ... Two-time Northeastern Conference all-star ... Excellent speed and anticipatory skills ... Had an overtime playoff goal to defeat Tewksbury as a senior ... NEC All-Conference as a senior ... Two-time Salem News all-star.
RILEY DALY, Ipswich (2020): Three-time Salem News all-star (including 2020 season, not used for these purposes) ... Game changer whenever she was on the field, which was often since she rarely came out ... Exceptional athlete, competitor and teammate ... Four-year starter ... Always seemed to find a way to get the ball on her stick or that of her teammates ... Will play lacrosse at the University of Connecticut next year.
MAK GRAVES, Masconomet (2019): Rare four-year Salem News all-star ... Center midfielder was Cape Ann League Player of the Year as both a junior and a senior ... Four-time All-League choice from Topsfield ended career with 53 goals, 37 assists and 143 points ... Salem News Student-Athlete Award nominee ... Best of 60 all-star ... Three-time team MVP ... Teams won four consecutive league titles under her leadership and a Division 1 North title in 2018 ... Now on the field hockey team at Northeastern University.
MALLORY LeBLANC, Peabody (2017): Three-time Salem News all-star ... Tanners' team MVP for three straight seasons ... Team captain was a threat at both ends of the field ... Had 14 goals, 20 assists and 48 points during that span ... Stickhandling and ability to weave in and out of high danger areas were specialties of hers ... All-Northeastern Conference three times.
MADDIE MULLANEY, Pingree (2020): Eastern Independent League and NEPSAC multi-time all-star ... Boxford native ranked among the top 50 players in the country among her age group as a junior ... Three-time Salem News all-star almost certainly would have been again this past fall if Pingree's season wasn't cancelled because of the pandemic ... USA Field Hockey gold medalist ... Will continue her career at Harvard.
ALANNA RICHARDSON, Pingree (2020): Eastern Independent League's Player of the Year as a freshman, sophomore and junior ... Led the North Shore in scoring as a junior with 73 points (22 goals, 29 assists) ... Three-time EIL all-star ... NEPSAC Class C Player of the Year as an 11th grader ... Chosen for the U.S. Rise Women's National Team twice ... National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region selection ... Second Team All-American as a junior ... Will continue her career at the University of Michigan.
EMMA THIBODEAU, Danvers (2019): Two-time All-Northeastern Conference and the NEC's Player of the Year as a senior ... Team captain ... Led Danvers to NEC title as a senior with 19 goals, 12 assists and 50 points ... Had 29-31-89 numbers over her final two seasons and 36-30-102 for her career ... Took part in Best of 60 showcase ... Also an excellent player defensively ... Possessed one of the hardest shots of the decade ... Now a member of the team at Southern New Hampshire University.
FORWARDS
KATELYN CLARKE, Pingree (2019): Left wing nabbed Salem News Player of the Year honors as a junior ... Rare in that she was a naturally left-handed shooter in a right-handed sport who still managed to dominate ... Scored 26 goals as a junior and added another 31 as a senior ... Had 126 points over her final two seasons ... Team captain from South Hamilton now playing at the University of Michigan.
SYDNEY CRESTA, Swampscott (2018): Arguably her school's best female athlete of the 21st century ... Center forward was named Northeastern Conference South's Player of the Year as a senior ... Two-time NEC and Salem News all-star ... All-Conference pick ... Team captain had 26 goals and 20 assists over her last two campaigns ... Also a superstar in ice hockey and softball ... Will play at Connecticut College.
JULIA GLAVIN, Ipswich (2016): Cape Ann League first team all-star for back-to-back seasons ... Had 27 goals, 17 assists and 71 points as a junior and senior ... Two-time leading scorer for the Tigers ... Relentless player found a way to constantly create opportunities for herself and her teammates ... Always displayed a true love of the game and craftiness on the field ... Salem News all-star twice.
BELLE IVES, Masconomet (2013): Had consecutive 27-goal seasons in her junior and senior years ... Cape Ann League MVP as a senior .... Left inner from Topsfield was All-CAL for two years ... Had a combined 144 points as Masconomet won league titles her junior and senior seasons ... Best of 60 participant also took part in USA Futures for three years .... Went on to play at Assumption.
KRISTEN McCARTHY, Danvers (2015): Only played two seasons of the sport, but wound up as Salem News Player of the Year as a senior ... Northeastern Conference Player of the Year that same season ... Had 25 goals, 32 assists and 82 points ... Two-time All-Conference ... Had six game-winning tallies in the 12th grade ... Huge part of back-to-back NEC championship teams ... Best of 60 participant ... Went on to stellar career at Endicott College.
ABBEY OTTERBEIN, Beverly (2017): Right wing was The Salem News Player of the Year as a senior ... Two-time Northeastern Conference all-star ... Captained Panthers to conference title with 15 goals and 46 points and was named NEC Player of the Year ... Speed and skill proved problematic for defenders trying to stop her ... Excelled at crossing the ball into the middle of the field ... BHS Hall of Fame Award winner ... Salem News Student-Athlete Award nominee.
IZZY PRIMACK, Ipswich (2016): Salem News Player of the Year as a senior in just her second year playing the sport ... Led the area in scoring with 20 goals, 27 assists and 67 points as a senior ... Led Ipswich to the Division 2 North final ... Cape Ann League Player of the Year ... Two-time CAL all-star ... Had 33 goals, 30 assists and 96 career points ... Currently on the field hockey team at Assumption.
ERIN SILVESTRI, Beverly (2011): Right wing earned both Salem News Player of the Year and Northeastern Conference MVP honors as a senior ... Outstanding playmaker finished her final season with 15 helpers as well as six tallies ... Excellent field sense and in anticipating what was going to happen before it actually did ... Guided Panthers to unbeaten regular season (17-0-1) and fourth straight conference title ... Ranked No. 1 student in her class ... Had excellent college career at Stevens Institute of Technology.
CAILYN WESLEY, Bishop Fenwick (2019): Three-year starter was a scoring force ... Broke the school's single-season mark for goals by putting away 28 during her senior season ... Led the North Shore in scoring in 2019 with 74 points ... Had four 3-goal games that season as a team captain ... Finished career with 43 goals, 29 assists and 115 points despite missing half of her junior year with a broken ankle.
NICOLE WOODS, Beverly (2013): Three-time team captain and two-time Salem News Player of the Year (2012, 2013) now plays for Team USA Field Hockey ... Part of teams that won four straight NEC titles ... Four-time conference all-star ... Outstanding passer who had 21 as a junior ... Conference MVP as a senior ... Perhaps the best passing forward ever in the area ... had 22-39-83 totals over her final two seasons ... Also one of the greatest ice hockey players in BHS history and was a terrific lacrosse player as well ... Spectacular four-year career at the University of Louisville ... Would play in Olympics next summer if Team USA qualifies.
