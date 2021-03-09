It's one of the finer points of coaching track that a runner needs to treat the relay baton like it's an extension of themselves. When all four runners on a relay team see each other that way, too, that's where some truly special things can happen.
That's the bond shared between Peabody High runners Dado Nasso, Sadai Headley-Mawasi, Jolene Murphy and Savanna Vargas, the foursome that makes up the Tanners' record shattering girls 4x200 relay team. Their latest exploits came at Adidas Track Nationals in Virginia Beach at the end of February, where they clocked 1:43.87 to break their own school record and finish 10th in the country.
The three seniors, Nasso, Headley-Mawasi and Murphy, have run together on a variety of relay distances for their entire careers. Vargas, a sophomore, has trained with them for the last two years. It's clearly a group that brings out the best in one another.
"Our bond is a topic I'm passionate about. Man, I love these girls," said Nasso. "We just vibe together ... We have very different personalities but they come together so well to form a beautiful chemistry that contributes to how we perform."
It was something of an unconventional winter for all of Peabody's runners with the state opting to move indoor track to the Fall 2 season beginning next week. Running under the "Peabody Track Club" banner, the Tanners' elite high school athletes trained together and competed at the limited indoor meets the Mass. State Track Coaches Association put on at Wheaton College.
Heading to the Adidas Nationals down in Virginia was their first major competition since last winter's MIAA All-State meet. There weren't many spectators, masks were worn and the athletes had COVID-19 tests before and after their travels, but it was certainly worth it to be running again.
"It was beautiful and it was nice seeing the famous Virginia Beach," said Headley-Mawasi. "We were all grateful to be able to get such a big experience in the midst of a pandemic."
The Nationals were run over several days with the 4x200 relay being on the final day on Sunday. Competing in individual races in both the open and championship divisions in the days leading up to the relay helped everyone settle in and came with some historic results.
Headley-Mawasi broke the school record in the 200, coming in 11th in the open division in 23.35 seconds. She also ran a personal best 58.24 in the 400 for fifth in the open division. Murphy, meanwhile, broke the school record in the 400 with a 57.54 (17th in the championship division) and ran 25.56 in the championship 200.
"Breaking both individual and team school records is amazing," Headley-Mawasi said. "To see us excel in both areas was one of our greatest achievements. We inspire each other; at one point I didn't believe I could qualify individually but once Jolene did I set a goal in my head that I could too."
While the team's seniors had run at New Balance's Indoor and Outdoor national events when they were younger, Vargas missed out on that chance when both events were cancelled in 2020. The seniors say she's the calming influence that relaxed everyone before a big race, and she clocked a personal best 8.25 in the dash (25th). She also ran a 27.91 in the 200 before her leg of the record setting 4x200.
"We worked so hard for the past year-and-a-half and I'm so grateful to finally have been able to run at a national meet," Vargas said. "I'm glad Adidas stepped up and made it possible for kids in similar situations. The track was state of the art and it was awesome to get out there and compete."
The Tanners success went well beyond the girls relay. Senior Aaliyah Alleyne took home a bronze medal for third overall in the open high jump by clearing 5-foot-1 and she was also 14th in the open shot put (29-feet-8-inches).
Sophomore Sarah DiVasta ran a 2:30 in the 800 and ran a personal best 5:32 mile. Logan Tracia, a sophomore, ran a 4:34 mile (38th) and a personal best 2:04 in the 800. Junior Adam Abdulghani made two new personal bests, 4:38 in the mile (46th) and 9:58 in the 2-mile (31st).
"All of us came in immediately with a strong mindset and all of us were sure that we were going to place," said Nasso, who also ran a PR in the 400 (62.14). "We just always went to nationals for greater competition, and just to have fun honestly. This one was just as fun but I think we all collectively got ready to just go out there and be the best."
All together, Peabody's tracksters had 10 lifetime bests and three new school records at the Adidas event. Now training for the Fall 2 track season, the Tanners are holding out hope that they can chase after state championships both individually and as a team in the spring season.
Being able to train as a group with four of the very best girls sprinters in Massachusetts has helped them stay sharp and keep improving even in the most challenging of circumstances over the last 18 months.
"We ran with every bone in our bodies and gave it our all. To think about how young we were when we first set these records and how far we've come since then is amazing," said Nasso.
"We depend on each other and we split things up 25-25-25-25 ... but if there's a day when one of us can't give 25, the rest of us hold that girl and give more."
