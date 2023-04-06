PEABODY — Antonio Anzalone's 14th save of the afternoon came with just 1:20 to play, a stick stop in tight with his Peabody High boys lacrosse team playing a man down.
His 15th and final stop occurred with just 10 seconds remaining when he instinctively shot out a leg to deny Danvers' Sean Rivard from scoring the game-tying goal.
When the final horn sounded, Peabody's players ran onto the field en masse to celebrate their 7-6 victory over the Falcons at Coley Lee Field. Meanwhile, first-year head coach Jason Marshall and his staff shared a group hug on the sidelines following this season-opening triumph.
"These games, they're very draining," admitted the 26-year-old Marshall, "but they're very exciting in the end when they go our way."
Senior Danny Barrett snapped a 6-6 tie with a shade under seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter by burying his second goal of the day, this one on the man advantage. From there the Tanners locked it down defensively and either forced Danvers to constantly reset when they had the ball in the offensive zone, or watched as Anzalone came up with the big stops.
"To win our home opener, especially against a rival as good as Danvers, it feels fantastic," said Marshall, his team now 2-0.
Matt Bettencourt, a junior attack, paced the offense with three goals and an assist. He had back-to-back unassisted tallies within 33 seconds of each other in the third quarter, turning a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 lead. In addition to Barrett's two snipes, faceoff man Anthony Curcio and long pole Johnny Lucas (while man down) also had goals for the winners.
But it was Peabody's defense that was particularly impressive. In addition to Lucas, senior Trot Smith had a terrific game on the back end, as did classmate Vinnie O'Hara. Curcio was also key, helping the Tanners win seven of eight second half draws.
Playing its season opener under its own first-year coach in Dan Ritchie, Danvers had a 4-2 lead at halftime, but only found the back of the net once over the last 24 minutes of action. While goalie Dan Vatousios (14 saves) also had an excellent game between the pipes, his squad couldn't produce the game-tying goal at the other end.
"I think some of our guys definitely had some first game jitters," said Ritchie. "We've had some scrimmages leading up to this, but games are a different pace and our guys have to get used to that.
"I think some of them need to get more confident offensively so we can put more points on the board to help our defense," added Ritchie, citing the strong play on D of senior Jaxson Vogel, Vatousios in net ("he did a great job attacking the ball"), and middie Colby Dunham. "We were almost too patient offensively; we had opportunities, but our shot selection has to be better."
Senior attack Lucas Rotker had a game-high four goals for Danvers, with Vogel and junior Jake Ryan also scoring. Sophomore Brady Tersolo, Tommy Cyr and Dunham both added an assist.
For Peabody, Matt Lidstrom, Ashton Sousa and Bettencourt earned helpers.