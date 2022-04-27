IPSWICH — With just over eight minutes to play in the opening half of Wednesday evening’s girls lacrosse tilt at Ipswich, visiting Beverly trailed by one goal in a low-scoring affair.
By halftime, the Panthers had flipped the script, surging ahead for a two goal advantage while keeping the Tigers off the scoreboard. From there, Beverly continued to clamp down defensively, holding Ipswich to just three more goals the rest of the way in what wound up being a 9-6 triumph.
Beverly benefited by having their goalie, Abbie Kelly, back in net, and got a tremendous defensive effort in front of her to run away for the win.
“Our last few games have been tough; we’ve had our goalie out on a school trip so our defense has really had to step it up,” said Beverly head coach Courtney McKallagat, her team now 5-3. “We’ve been working a couple different kinds of defenses, but really pushing the play with our feet instead of swinging sticks or going to chase the ball and I think that discipline is what really helped us. We worked on fronting cutters and being able to jump in front and get those balls.”
Behind two goals from Halle Greenleaf and another from Maddie Duffy, the Tigers jolted out to an early 3-2 lead in the first half. But Beverly responded by scoring the game’s next three goals to gain some momentum on a brisk and windy night.
Kelly, who made some tremendous saves throughout the contest, came up with a big free position shot stop with time winding down in the first half which only added to the Panthers’ confidence.
“She played phenomenal,” McKallagat said of Kelly. “She literally hasn’t played lacrosse for about a week, she had a broken thumb that happened in our Peabody game and then she was traveling for the school trip. So having her back ... there’s just no words.”
The defense doing its job opened things up offensively for Beverly, too.
Lauren Caley, who finished with a hat trick in the win, got her team off on the right foot to open the second half with a quick goal. Ipswich’s Ella Stein quickly responded to make it a 6-4 game, and the two teams traded goals again before Beverly gained some separation.
Following a timely marker by Greenleaf (three goals), Sprissler found a cutting Angelina Mazzone to make it an 8-5 game. Seconds later, after the Panthers won another draw, Kayleigh Crowell went all the way to goal and ripped one home to give the Panthers their biggest lead of the game.
Crowell finished with a game-high four goals in the win and really controlled play both at midfield and in the attacking third. She’s up to a team-best 26 goals now and is in a bit of a groove after scoring five in Monday’s setback to Marblehead.
“Kayleigh is — and our entire team agrees — she’s our motor,” said McKallagat. “Where Kayleigh goes the team will go. She is the most positive kid on the field and she keeps us running. She thrives in chaos and she loves picking up those open balls, running through four or five kids and placing shots. So she really got to play the way she wanted to play today.”
Ipswich got one more goal before the final whistle, courtesy of Maddie Duffy (2 goals), but were never able to seriously threaten down the stretch. The Tigers suffered from dropped passes and turnovers at inopportune times and just never seemed to get in a groove offensively.
Joselyn Silva, Caroline Ploszay and Nora Kersten all had strong performances for the Panthers in the win.
