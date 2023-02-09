SALEM — It turned out to be a battle of two Number 5’s.
Salem High’s Amayah McConney scored a game-high 16 points Thursday night against crosstown rival Salem Academy. But it was the Navigators 2,000-point career scorer, Cindy Shehu, whose team came away victorious, 33-24, at the Salem High Fieldhouse.
Shehu finished with a team-best 15 points, with almost half of those (7) coming in the opening quarter as Salem Academy shot out to a 13-2 lead. That 8-minute stretch proved be huge in the grand scheme of things as the host Witches had a 22-20 scoring advantage over the final three quarters, including a 17-13 second half edge.
“Salem gave us a quite a battle after that bad first quarter,” said Navs head coach Meaghan Fitzgerald, her team improving to 16-3. “They played strong defensively against our 2-3 zone and we had to make some adjustments. We switched to man-to-man for a while. Their No. 5 (McConney) is a really good player, and she kept them in it.”
First-year Salem High head coach Martin Rather was proud of the way his team played throughout and never quit, especially since half of their young squad was missing due to either injuries or sickness.
“That bad start really came back to hurt us since we outscored them the rest of the way,” said Rather. “But the result tonight was 18 points better than the last time we faced them.”
The Witches did not look like a team that has won only one game all season, and their defense was outstanding.
At the half the Navs had a 20-7 lead, but the third quarter belonged to the home team. Salem went on a 6-0 run to close the game to 20-13, and the outstanding defense only gave up three points to Salem Academy all quarter.
“We went with an unconventional defense with a spy in the middle that worked well,” said Rather. “We’re trying to get better with each game, and I can see continued improvement. We did a good job holding Shehu below her season average (22 ppg.), and Destiny Bennett did a really good job at point guard. She never came out and played all 32 minutes.”
The Witches hit some big shots late, but couldn’t cut the Navigators’ lead to less than six points. Shehu drove to the hoop and scored, but Salem’s Isvelly Severino answered with a big 3-pointer to cut the deficit to six points before Kianny Mirabal-Nunez hit a pair of layups for the charter school.
Nunez finished with 10 points to stick a dagger in the Witches’ hopes for a huge upset.
“We’re fortunate this year to have a strong supporting cast around Cindy,” said Fitzgerald. “Kianny helped out with the scoring, and both Jayden Starr and Cristal Pujois had great defensive efforts.”
Salem Academy 33, Salem High 24
Salem Academy: Pujois 1-0-2, Cruz 0-0-0, Starr 2-0-4, Nieves 0-0-0, Shehu 6-2-15, Pelletier 1-0-2 Easterlin 0-0-0, Thomas 0-0-0, Mirabal-Nunez 5-0-10, Castillo 0-0-0 Totals: 15-2-33
Salem High: Marotta 1-0-2, Bennett 0-1-1, McConney 6-3-16, Severino 2-0-5 ,Martinez 0-0-0, Mojica 0-0-0, Moise 0-0-0 Totals: 9-4-24
Halftime: Salem Academy 20-7.
3-Pointers: SACS: Shehu; Salem: McConney, Severino.
Records: SACS 16-3; Salem 1-12.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN