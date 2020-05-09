Starting Monday, The Salem News will begin profiling each of our 15 candidates for this year's Salem News Student-Athlete Award.
One candidate from each school in our coverage area has been selected by their high school principal and athletic director as their school's nominee. We'll present stories, factoids, personality profiles and photos of each student-athlete, going alphabetically by school.
Stories will appear in the newspaper and on our website on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Video interviews with each candidate will appear on our website and Twitter page @SalemNewsSports on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
