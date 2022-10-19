DANVERS — A highly difficult play that Maggie Sturgis works on repeatedly on the grass field at Masconomet worked to perfection Wednesday afternoon on the turf surface of Danvers High.
With a defender overcommitting on her strong side, Sturgis reversed the ball and air dribbled — i.e., balanced it on the flat part of her stick while running towards the circle — before dropping it at her feet and letting go a high, hard blast that went over everyone’s heads before landing in the back of the Falcons’ net a half-tick before the horn that ended the quarter sounded.
That tally, Sturgis’ 28th of the season, from arguably the state’s top player proved to be the razor-thin margin of difference as the Chieftains took control of the Northeastern Conference race by defeating second place Danvers, 2-1, at Deering Stadium.
“The beauty of practicing and playing on our grass field is that I practice that all the time. But that has never happened in practice,” said Sturgis, describing the 103rd goal of her brilliant high school career (she has 148 total points).
“It usually just dies on the grass when I drop it,” she continued, “but since it bounced on the turf, I hit it at an angle with a chip knowing it’d go up high. I didn’t know it’d go that high, though.”
“That was just an unbelievable shot from an unbelievable player,” said Danvers head coach Kristen McCarthy.
Now unbeaten in their last 68 regular season games, Masconomet (11-0-2) took control of the conference race, leading Gloucester by two points and Danvers (11-2-2 overall) by three with just one league game remaining.
“Danvers is always one of our (biggest challengers); our skills are essentially the same,” said senior forward Greta Mowers, who assisted on Sturgis’ lamplighter. “We tied them last time (2-2) and it was a little nerve-racking coming in, but we knew if we played how we practice we’d be fine.”
The Chieftains scored both of their goals in the first quarter, including one from freshman Sara Graves seven minutes in. “Sara’s goal was a real boost of energy for us,” said Mowers.
In addition, senior goalie Maddi Wayland made four stops, including back-to-back kick saves during one flurry late in the second quarter.
“Our team came out and played Masco field hockey, showing the composure they had and how success drives them,” said head coach Liz Dean.
Danvers, which was outplayed for the first quarter-and-a-half, finally started to assert itself late in the second quarter and carried over that mentality into the third. They were rebuffed on several attempts by the Chieftains’ defense, but finally broke through when junior forward Abby Sher put home a pass from captain Katherine Purcell four-and-a-half minutes after the break.
“They did a wonderful job pressuring us and challenging us both physically and mentally,” Dean noted of Danvers. “But I’m really proud of how we regroup, came together and made it work.”
The Falcons continued to press in an attempt to get the equalizer and nearly got it on a few chances, none better than when they were rewarded a corner just before the final horn sounded. Their attempt was turned aside, however, and the Masconomet players joyously celebrated their best win of the season.
“We had a mental reset and were able to turn it around, but to go down two goals against a team like Masco is hard to come back from,” admitted McCarthy.
“I told our girls afterwards it is what it is; maybe we’ll see them again in the (Division 2 state) playoffs. The seniors really wanted to win the NEC, but they also know we want a long postseason run to end their careers with.”
Danvers, which is off until next Tuesday when it takes on the only other team to defeat them, Gloucester (“hopefully we’ll get some redemption this time,” said McCarthy) had strong games from goaltender Megan McGinnity (7 saves) as well as Sadie Papamechail, Maddie Chase, Malana Moy, Shea DiGilio, Bobby Serino and Purcell, among others.
Masconomet, which got great work from Kaleigh Monagle, freshman Savannah Stevens and Sophie Doumas on defense, captain Julia Graves and a host of others up front, has a non-league game with Dover-Sherborn Saturday.
“This win shows all of our hard work over the summer and in season has paid off,” said Sturgis. “Even though we graduated 15 seniors and nine starters (from last year’s state semifinalists), this team deserves just as much recognition. It shows what kind of program we are ... that we’re always improving.”
