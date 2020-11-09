Sturgis explodes for 5 goals as Masconomet field hockey rolls past Marblehead 

MARBLEHEAD — The best field hockey player on the North Shore this fall — and certainly, one of the very best in all of Massachusetts — is a 15-year-old sophomore with excellent stick skills, a rocket shot, and an easy laugh.
Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet's ultra-talented forward, tied a career high with five goals Monday afternoon in a 8-2 victory over Marblehead at Piper Field. She scored three times within a span of three minutes and 39 seconds in the second quarter, turning what had been a one-goal deficit into a lead the Chieftains never relinquished.
One of Sturgis' tallies was tipped out of mid-air. Like a power forward in hockey camped in front of a goalie on the power play, Sturgis re-directed teammate Kate Zamagni's backhand shot into the Marblehead net.
"Coach (Maggie) Bridgeo does a really good job of going over game situations and drills with us all the time in practice, and that goal was a perfect example," said Sturgis, who also had an assist and now has an area-leading 50 points (20 goals, 10 assists) in nine games. "We practice it all the time, so we're ready for it when the situation comes up."
Zamagni, a senior, threaded the needle with precision by assisting on three of Sturgis' goals. She also had one of her own, a blast that finished off a three-goal burst before five minutes had elapsed in the third quarter.
"Maggie and I work well together off of those 3-on-2's," said Zamagni, who has four goals and a team-leading 10 assists. "She does a really good job being in front of the other team's goalie so that when Cally (McSweeney, a team captain) and I are sending shots in, Maggie's always there ready to tip it in."
Marblehead was playing for the first time in two-and-a-half weeks after athletics at the high school were shut down for two weeks because of COVID-19 violations involving a party in town. The Magicians had exactly one 1-hour practice on Sunday to get ready for the unbeaten (9-0) Chieftains.
Goalkeeper Emily Doughman (19 saves) was brilliant early on, making a pair of diving stops with her glove hand and blocker, respectively, late in the first quarter to keep her team ahead: one on Sturgis and the other, coming with just seconds remaining before the horn, on Lily Conway.
"We knew exactly what they were going to do and, for the first quarter, we played our game plan. But ..., " said Marblehead (2-2) coach Linda Rice Collins, her voice trailing off. "We started overcommitting, got overeager and had to pull back a bit, and they took advantage. Plus, we were really rusty."
The Magicians took a surprise 1-0 lead at 6:42 of the opening quarter. Off a 2-on-1 break, Madi Monahan threw a perfect pass onto the stick of Mae Colwell, her fellow captain. Colwell managed to get her shot between goalie Ainsley Gruener's pads and just over the goal line.
"When they scored early, I think it definitely woke us up," said Zamagni. "We really started to click after that."
Bridgeo was stern with her club following the first 15 minutes, a move that obviously paid off when looking at the halftime scoreboard.
"I told them, 'All the things we do in practice, we're not doing right now. We're playing as individuals, not as a team.'," Bridgeo recounted. "'But if you do the things that we practice — crossing the ball, being in the right spot, not standing still — things are going to happen.
"They started to talk more, too. The success of our team is determined by how much they communicate with each other."
Forward Cecily Paglierani and fellow junior Ava Tello, a defender, also scored for Masconomet. Tello's goal might've been her team's prettiest of the day when she stickhandled her way upfield, deked two defenders and smacked the ball home.
"I get so excited when she scores. The whole team does," Zamagni said of Tello.
Nodded Sturgis, "Ava's stick skills are insane."
McSweeney, junior Ava Collins and Tello added solo assists. Gruener, a junior goaltender, had one save in three quarters of play, while senior Mia Koutoulas stopped a pair of shots over the final 15 minutes, including a penalty stroke. Julia Graves had another terrific game for the Chieftains.
Captain Tess Keaney had Marblehead's second tally, coming in the early stages of the fourth quarter. Senior Ana Ziaziulia had a terrific game in the midfield for the Magicians, while Jane O'Neill, a sophomore, played well up front.