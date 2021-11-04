Junior Maggie Sturgis of Masconomet, who scored a whopping 34 goals and 17 assists for 51 points to rank among the state's top scorers in the regular season, was named the Northeastern Conference's Player of the Year in field hockey as the league announced its annual All-League and all-star teams.
Sturgis, the reigning Salem News Player of the Year, was joined by three of her Chieftains' teammates on the All-Conference squad: senior captains Ava Tello and Lily Conway, as well as junior star Julia Graves. In addition, Maggie Bridgeo was named the NEC Coach of the Year for leading the squad to its second straight NEC title (ninth overall going back to their Cape Ann League days) and a 16-0-1 unbeaten campaign.
Other players chosen as All-Conference included senior Grace Brinkley and junior Katherine Purcell of Danvers; senior Jamie DuPont of Beverly; senior Jane O'Neil of Marblehead; senior Isabella Modica of Swampscott; senior Jackie Scopa of Peabody; junior Aria Caputo of Gloucester; and senior Georgia Fiore of Saugus.
The Northeastern Conference all-star team included seniors Cecily Paglierani, Katelyn Caffrey and Ally Baker of Masconomet; senior Ashley Clark and sophomore goalie Megan McGinnity of Danvers; sophomore Ella Maloblocki of Beverly; senior Lillie Salisbury and junior Peighton Ridge of Marblehead; senior Olivia Passalacqua and junior Brooke Waters of Swampscott; senior Jenna Espinola of Peabody; senior Chiara O'Connor of Gloucester; and sophomore Jessica Bremburg of Saugus.
Saugus was honored with the NEC's Team Sportsmanship Award as well.
FINAL 2021 NEC FIELD HOCKEY STANDINGS
Masconomet 14-0-0
Danvers 11-2-1
Swampscott 9-3-2
Marblehead 6-7-1
Beverly 5-6-3
Gloucester 5-8-1
Peabody 1-13-0
Saugus 1-13-0