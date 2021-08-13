Successful end to Fenwick's Heart and Hustle summer basketball offering

PEABODY — The 7th annual Heart and Hustle Girls Basketball Camp went smoothly at Bishop Fenwick this week, ending on Thursday.
In all, there were 44 campers who took part, all ranging in age from 9 to 14 years old. They were coached up by not only by Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis and his assistant coach, Leanne O’Hara, but also some of the current Fenwick players as well as alumni from the Crusaders’ program who are now playing in college.
Changes have been made to it over the last two years because of COVID-19, with attempts taken to keep everybody safe, especially youngsters for whom a vaccinate is not yet available.
“We’re just trying to split up the kids between outside and inside keeping them as spaced out as possible in the gym and auditorium,” said Director Adam DeBaggis, who is the Crusader girls’ basketball coach. “We keep reminding about keeping their hands clean. The outside doors are also open during the camp to keep fresh air coming in much as possible.”
Last summer when things were much more scaled down, the weather cooperated and the girls were able to play on four outdoor courts that DeBaggis set up. But with temperatures soaring into the high 90s Thursday this time around, drills and games took place in the Fenwick gym, where a large fan blasted cold air.
Co-captains for the upcoming 2021-22 season, Maria Orfanos and Emma Burke, are former campers who now serve as instructors.
“This camp is so much fun,” said Burke. “I’ve been working with different age groups, and have the younger ones today. It’s great to be all together again they’re learning so much.”
“A lot of girls come back every summer,” added DeBaggis. “Emma and Maria first came as 10-year-olds. It’s so nice to see them first at that young age and then all the way up.”
DeBaggis started the group in the auditorium before they headed to the gym for drills and games. There were also tables and chairs set up in the lobby so 22 girls could switch up while the other 22 worked in the gym.
“The longer I do this, the more I realize how important it is to emphasize leadership and learning how to be a good teammate,’ said DeBaggis. “Those aspects help kids grow. Learning the finer points of basketball are important, too, but we also want to focus on how to become better teammates.”
He said that there were 10-12 really young players at camp this year whom they concentrate on with learning the sport’s fundamentals, while the older players were able to polish their skills and learn what leadership means.
“The young kids are amazing and they answer most of the questions. You see such a genuine spirit, and it reminds me why I became a teacher and coach,” said DeBaggis. “I tell the girls ‘If you really love the game, you have to work hard at your game, But it’s OK if you don’t really love basketball, too.’”
||||