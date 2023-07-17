EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was written prior to Jean DePlacido’s unexpected passing last Sunday.
Arianna Maida was a standout distance runner during her high school days at Bishop Fenwick.
She’s since taken that passion even longer distances, and is having similarity spectacular results.
A Peabody native, Maida ran the famous Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn. last month and finished the 26.2 mile trek in a blistering 2:49.36. That bested her previous marathon time by a whopping 16 minutes.
She finished 77th out of the almost 3,000 women who competed in the race and was in the top 450 of the almost 6,700 participants.
The 2014 Fenwick graduate didn’t run in college — Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences didn’t have a track team — so she did so on her own, developing a love for piling up the mileage.
“I never stopped running,” said the 27-year-old Maida, who now lives in Boston.
She ran her first marathon in Hyannis in 2017, qualifying for the Boston Marathon.
“My first Boston was on a rainy, windy day, which was tough. I realized if I was going to continue doing long races that I needed some training,” said Maida. “So in 2019 I began working with (Peabody’s) Fernando Braz. I had gone to his Going The Distance program in high school and heard he also worked with marathon runners. It was the best thing I could have done.”
Maida said training under the guidance of Braz helped her achieve her goal to finish in under three hours in Minnesota.
“I felt ready to do it and surprised myself by smashing that mark,” she said. “It’s such a different marathon from the ones in the city. You run along the banks of Lake Superior and see the water and lots of trees. It’s cool and a very popular course. It’s also a qualifier for the Olympic Trials and very competitive. The qualifying time is 2:37 so I’m not close to that, but did qualify for Boston again.”
Grandma’s was started in 1977 with only 150 runners, but has grown into a well known event with over 20,000 entrees each June. Beside the quiet beauty of Lake Superior, the course goes along the North Shore of Minnesota and into the city of Duluth to the finish line. All the while, spectators cheer the runners from all over the world on.
There was no Patriots Day race in 2020 because of COVID, but Maida ran Boston again in the fall of 2021. Her goal of finishing in under three hours didn’t materialize, but she was close (3:10). Her next marathon was in October in 2022, when she cut her time to 3:05.
“The Grandma’s race was a huge PR for me, and it’s a qualifier for Boston so I’ll do it again in 2024,” said Maida. “I’m hoping to meet my goal then.”
Maida works at Dana Farber Cancer Institute as a physician’s assistant, and said she might run Boston as part of their team. She’s been living in Boston for 10 years and found a nice group to run with.
“I’m lucky to have a great group of girls who live in Boston and run together,” she said. “What I love most about the sport is being motivated by being part of a group. We’ve become good friends, too.”
Maida said she’ll take time off from competitive racing this summer. She has some hiking trips planned before starting to train for Boston.
“I want to break three hours in Boston — and I think I can do it,” she said. “I want to run marathons around the world including some new ones in this country. Houston, New York, and California International are on my list.
“I started running in Peabody and the North Shore. Now I’m back working with Fernando, where my running journey started,” she added. “Who knows where it might take me next.”
