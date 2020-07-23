Summer Sessions with ... Beverly volleyball coach Ashley Chalifour

Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.