Summer Sessions ... with Beverly's Edgar de Leon

Name: Edgar de Leon
Age: 44
Sport: Boys Soccer
High school: Beverly High School
Years coaching there: Second year
To start things off, what are your expectations, if any, for a fall soccer season? Have you been in contact with any of your players up to this point?
After last year's season, we the coaches, expect the players to come into the fall ready to compete and once again play some good soccer. We are all hoping that we do have a season given our current global situation with Covid-19, and have the opportunity to pick up where we left off in 2019. I have connected with our players with online meetings to check in on their health, their families, their academics, and to give them their summer workouts. Sadly they are very limited on what they can do in regards to training but so far they are all very committed to being prepared for the season. This past week, the program completed a canned food drive where we delivered 565 lbs of food to the Food Pantry at Beverly Bootstraps to help people in the community during these tough times.
Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?
Both are phenomenal players and both deserve a lot of credit for what they have accomplished, but I am a Lionel Messi fan. He is at a level on his own above all other professional players. I have rooted for Argentina in the World Cup and international competitions since 1982 when I experienced my first World Cup. I was alive for the 1978 Argentina WC win but was only two years old.
You have used Twitter to advocate for more education funding which is obviously a big topic of debate in our country right now. Briefly, what are your thoughts on that?
I firmly believe that investing in our educational system can pay off with great dividends in the future. Too often I feel, as a society, we do not put enough emphasis on the value of a complete education for our youth, and not enough funding is allocated to help schools and students reach their potential. Any time there is an economic crisis, our public schools are the first to take a hit in funding and resources, and to me, you cannot expect our youth to move into adulthood and be successful if we do not give them the necessary tools, care, education, and knowledge to accomplish that goal. I always believe in taking good care of our kids, so when we are old, our kids will return the favor and take good care of us.
What are your thoughts on the New England Patriots signing of Cam Newton?
I think change is good. I think his abilities and type of game will bring a whole different style of play to the Patriots offense that will be different from the Brady era. And, it seems as if he is playing with a chip on his shoulder and a point to prove, so it will be interesting to see how that energy will translate to his performance and chemistry with the team.
Favorite place to have dinner in Beverly or surrounding town?
For a sit down dinner, the Beverly Depot at the train station all the way, for carryout, if you are from Beverly there is only one answer, Nick's Roast Beef!
-- As told to Nick Giannino
