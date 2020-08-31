Summer Sessions .... with Beverly's Samantha Charest

Name: Samantha Charest
School: Beverly
Sport: Girls Soccer
Number of years as head coach: Going into 2nd season
What was your reaction when you heard the Northeastern Conference was cancelling all fall sports? Do you feel there's a realistic way to conduct a safe soccer season?
My initial reaction was disappointment. I know how hard the girls have been working to maintain their fitness and skill in hopes of having some semblance of a fall season. I do think it’s possible to have a safe soccer season. Obviously there would be some pretty strict guidelines to follow, but we’re all willing to do what’s necessary to maintain everyone’s health and safety. Whatever the decision is, I’m committed to making it work and doing my part to ensure the girls have a good experience. Everyone is trying to make the best of a bad situation.
Many of the NEC student-athletes held a peaceful protest on Friday regarding the decision to cancel fall sports. Were you in contact with any of your players prior to or during that, and what was your take on the event?
Something I specifically focus on when coaching teenage girls is self advocacy and personal responsibility, and what those concepts mean and look like. The way the student-athletes advocated for the changes they want to see and the reasons they think those changes are possible show me that they understand the delicate balance between advocating for yourself and doing so in a responsible manner. Student-athletes from different sports and towns stood side-by-side with rival schools to work toward a common goal.
The morning of the peaceful protest, I sent a quick message to the girls reminding them to be respectful and safe while practicing COVID-19 safety guidelines to the best of their ability. Overall, I’m proud of them.
If you had to sum up the past six or so months in one word, what would it be?
Educational. I continuously hear people say things like 'Well, if there’s one thing I learned in all of this, it’s … ' I think the opportunity to learn something new has the ability to cross all barriers. Personally, I’ve learned that I thrive on preparation. But the pandemic is something I couldn’t prepare for, so I’ve also learned to learned to be a little more flexible in the absence of preparation. I think my players have learned a little bit more about the world around them, some of the complexities of their school and what they can do to assist. It’s been a learning experience for all of us, but it’s also been an opportunity for people to learn something new about themselves and the world around them.
What's been the best part about your summer so far?
I grew up in a crazy close neighborhood; my neighbors are more like family. Since the start of the pandemic we’ve kind of bunkered down together, and it’s actually been nice. Little things have been really enjoyable. We celebrated eight birthdays together, watched movies outside on the side of the garage, and gotten through it together. We have a little phrase on our street: 'It takes a village'. This summer it's taken a village to get through a pandemic.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Oh gosh, I have so many places. If I had to choose just one, I’d say England. I know it’s not surprising, but I’m a huge soccer fan so I’d love to go to a place where soccer is the pinnacle of all sports. Don’t get me wrong; I love the Red Sox and Patriots as much as the next person, but I think it would be amazing to experience the atmosphere at Old Trafford or Wembley.
— As told to Nick Giannino
