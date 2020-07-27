Summer Sessions with ... Bishop Fenwick field hockey coach Marybeth Mahoney

Name: Marybeth Mahoney
Age: 38
Sport: Field hockey
High school: Bishop Fenwick
Years coaching there: 14 years
Have you done anything interesting this summer so far?: I’ve spent most of my summer at my house or the beach, I’m lucky to live near the water. My highlight has been my brother and his family coming to stay and spending time with my nieces and nephew. They’re growing so fast and it was tough not seeing them through quarantine!
Have you been in contact with your players in terms of how they're getting ready for the upcoming season?: I’ve been in contact with the captains, who are doing a great job keeping the team informed and together as they get ready for the season. They're doing strength and conditioning workouts, captains’ practices, and summer league to get ready. I also got a video of the team having a cornhole tournament; I love to see them doing that kind of team bonding!
Do you think we'll have some form of a field hockey season this fall?: The health and safety of our student-athletes are the primary concerns, so if there is a way to get out and play safely, we're all hoping to have a season this fall! The MIAA deciding to delay the start and not cancel keeps that hope alive.
Field hockey is considered moderate risk and has been allowed to play since the start of Phase 3, so hopefully with guidelines in place and summer play to reference, we will be able to have a safe fall season. If games start at the end of September we can hopefully play 16 games, with a focus on league games. Another reason we are hoping to play because Fenwick will finally be in the Catholic Central League for the first time. Our team is hoping to get out there and win a league title!
Who was your biggest coaching influence growing up (and what do you do now as a coach yourself that comes from this person)?: I'd have to say Coach Jill (Spadorcia) McGinnity. She became my coach my senior season, a tough time to get a new coach, but she made a huge impact in that one season. She pushed me to be a better player, but more importantly she cared about me off the field as well. She also gave me my first coaching opportunity at Fenwick after I graduated college, so I learned a lot coaching with her for three seasons. She’s passionate about the game, about her players, and about their development as athletes, and as people. I’m lucky that after 20 years I can still call her not only a mentor but a friend, and can still give her a hard time about some of the crazy things she did as a first year coach!
I think as a coach, like Jill, I try to support players both on and off the field. During the season, I try to find a balance between hard work and focused play, and also time to talk and laugh as a team. It's so important to have team chemistry off the field, so we can build on that on the field.
What's one thing you've learned about yourself during this quarantine?:
I think I’ve learned I’m more of a homebody than I thought I was! I missed my family and my friends, and it was tough to be away from them for so long, but I’m also content staying home with a good book or a good show on Netflix. Quarantine also gave me a chance to catch up with some old friends on Zoom that have moved away or are busy with young families and that I don’t see as much, so I'm thankful for that!
— As told to Phil Stacey
