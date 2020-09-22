Summer Sessions ... with Bishop Fenwick's Tony Enos

Name: Tony Enos
School: Bishop Fenwick
Sport: Boys soccer
Years coaching at Fenwick: 4th season
This year's high school soccer season will be quite a bit different than normal years; what are your expectations for this fall?: I expect that we'll be seeing high scoring games. I believe there'll be many whistles for contact in dangerous areas. Since teams cannot use defensive walls, I think many goals will be scored off of these set pieces. Even though the free kicks will be indirect, it only takes a small roll of the ball before a laser can be sent at the net.
What do you think will be the biggest challenge when it comes to dealing with any new COVID-19 related rules or regulations?: We've been working really hard on adapting to the new rules. The players are doing a really good job avoiding heading the ball and following the no throw-in and corner kick rules, but the biggest challenge will be the no-contact rule. There obviously will need to be a threshold because of incidental contact. It'll be difficult to be a player and coach this year, but in my opinion the referees will have the toughest job.
How did you spend most of your summer?: I spent most of my summer social distancing and playing golf. I have a new grandson, so I did my best to limit my exposure to people in general.
Is there a particular professional soccer team, league or player that you've always followed?: I'm an Aston Villa supporter and follow the English Premier League. The thing I love about Villa is they have a storied history and are always fighting to stay in the Premier League. I’ve also been a season ticket holder of the New England Revolution for the past 10 years.
Tell us something most people don't know about you: Most people probably don’t realize that I'm a partner and the VP of Engineering in an engineering company in Woburn. I developed a passion for soccer many years ago. Coaching at Bishop Fenwick is something I look forward to all year long.
— As told to Nick Giannino
