Name: Tony Enos

School: Bishop Fenwick

Sport: Boys soccer

Years coaching at Fenwick: 4th season

This year's high school soccer season will be quite a bit different than normal years; what are your expectations for this fall?: I expect that we'll be seeing high scoring games. I believe there'll be many whistles for contact in dangerous areas. Since teams cannot use defensive walls, I think many goals will be scored off of these set pieces. Even though the free kicks will be indirect, it only takes a small roll of the ball before a laser can be sent at the net.

What do you think will be the biggest challenge when it comes to dealing with any new COVID-19 related rules or regulations?: We've been working really hard on adapting to the new rules. The players are doing a really good job avoiding heading the ball and following the no throw-in and corner kick rules, but the biggest challenge will be the no-contact rule. There obviously will need to be a threshold because of incidental contact. It'll be difficult to be a player and coach this year, but in my opinion the referees will have the toughest job.

How did you spend most of your summer?: I spent most of my summer social distancing and playing golf. I have a new grandson, so I did my best to limit my exposure to people in general.

Summer Sessions ... with Bishop Fenwick's Tony Enos

Bishop Fenwick boys soccer coach Tony Enos and his new grandson.  Courtesy photo 

Is there a particular professional soccer team, league or player that you've always followed?: I'm an Aston Villa supporter and follow the English Premier League. The thing I love about Villa is they have a storied history and are always fighting to stay in the Premier League. I’ve also been a season ticket holder of the New England Revolution for the past 10 years.

Tell us something most people don't know about you: Most people probably don’t realize that I'm a partner and the VP of Engineering in an engineering company in Woburn. I developed a passion for soccer many years ago. Coaching at Bishop Fenwick is something I look forward to all year long.

— As told to Nick Giannino

||||

Tags

Recommended for you