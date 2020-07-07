Summer Sessions with ... Danvers High field hockey coach Jill MGinnity 

Name: Jill McGinnity
Age: 47
Sport: Field Hockey
High school: Danvers High School
Years coaching there: 8
What have you been doing to pass the time during quarantine?: Quarantine has certainly been interesting! From March to June, remote learning took a toll on all of us. My husband, Michael, is an essential worker and has crazy hours. Trying to navigate teaching and homeschooling with three children (Megan in 8th grade, Alli in 6th grade and Johnny in 2nd grade) wasn't easy! We have a great family, but if anyone says it's positive all the time, they're lying!
On the positive side, we did our best to take care of our mental state with bike rides, daily walks and a socially distant driveway club at my neighbor's house, where we played silly games with the kids and laughed a ton.
Have you been in contact with your players in terms of how they're getting ready for the upcoming season?: Yes! I check in on them throughout the year in any situation, but definitely on their well-being during this unique time. The girls are really excited for the upcoming season. They know what it takes to be successful and they are continuing to work hard to accomplish their goals. Captains Ashley Curcuru and Janessa Marchegiani have been great with communication and motivation.
I usually text them and then they send it to the team, but I try to say hello to all of them individually as much as possible. We had one Zoom meeting, but I think it's fair to say we were all sick of those! All 15 returners are leaders in their own way and they already started small group captain's practices.
Did you and your family do anything 'special' for the Fourth of July this year?: On the Fourth, we decided to be "firework chasers" (like tornado chasers) and try to see fireworks around the town. We kept hearing them, but couldn't see many from our house. I have to say, identifying noises by their direction is not my forte! There was a ton of giggling in the car that night.
On July 3rd, we attend a family friend's cookout every year, and they are amazing. This year was definitely smaller, but still loads of fun. Also, my sister and I took part in the Griffin's Gift walk.
Do you think we'll have some form of a fall field hockey season?: We're all praying for a fall season. I'm hopeful for sure, but there are many regulations to be taken into consideration. Sports are great for so many reasons, and these kids need that outlet. More importantly, it broke my heart for all the seniors this spring — and I wouldn't want that for my eight seniors this fall or any seniors anywhere!
I'm sure those in charge are looking at every way to try to make it happen, but safety has to be the main concern for all. There has been talk of a varsity-only season, switching spring and fall sports, not as many games, etc. Honestly, this situation is so fluid, I don't think anyone knows. Our athletic director, Andy St. Pierre, has been great with communicating anything we need to know as he finds out. For now, the team will just carry on as usual to get themselves prepared for the upcoming season. That's all we can do, right?
What's one thing you've learned about yourself during this quarantine?: That I don't know how to relax! Teaching is a tough job in so many ways, but I love it. I don't think people realize how many hours go into the job if you want to do it right. On top of that, I coach year-round. During the varsity season, I help out with Johnny's soccer team. Then I move to basketball with my Alli, which leads to softball with Megan while Michael coaches Johnny's baseball. Then come the summer leagues. It's very fun, but exhausting.
Without sports, I was able to spend more time with my children, take walks every day, take a course, and best of all ... cook more. I made banana bread for the first time in my life. Nailed it, ha ha! My husband is very supportive during all of my coaching endeavors, so it's nice to surprise him with some baked goods that I wouldn't have time to make otherwise. ha ha.
— As told to Phil Stacey
||||