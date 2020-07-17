Summer Sessions with ... Danvers High volleyball coach George LeVasseur

Name: George LeVasseur
Age: 30
Sport: Volleyball
High school: Danvers
Years coaching there: 8
Have you been in contact with your players in terms of how they're getting ready for the upcoming season?: Our program started having meetings twice a week at the start of quarantine, just to check in with each other during this unusual time. (Assistant) coach Yvette Luyten offered open conditioning sessions three days a week via Zoom for anyone interested. Through quarantine she had girls from 11 different high schools — and as many as 42 at a time!
Do you think we'll have some form of a volleyball season?: At this point we can only hope! There are constant rumors of different scenarios, so I try to avoid them and remind the girls to as well. We'll continue to do all we can inside the guidelines to prepare as if we will still start on August 24th.
I don’t think colleges choosing not to play is exactly comparable to our situation. Most college programs travel across state lines, participate in overnight/flights trips, and have the concern of student-athletes living in dorms. As sad as I am for those athletes, it’s a different decision for high schools than colleges. For many student-athletes, their sport is an outlet for their day-to-day stress and pressures, and an opportunity for them to improve their state of mental health. For the kids' sake, I hope we can get back on the court as soon as it’s deemed safe.
If you do have a season, what can the Falcons do for an encore after reaching the state title game last fall?: The only thing left to do at this point is win. I believe we’re coming back in a great place for the fall. We have three very dedicated captains, including 2019 First Team All-Northeastern Conference Megan Murphy, 2019 NEC Player of the Year Lily Eldridge, as well as Mass. Girls Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Outside Hitter Carly Goodhue. They'll be surrounded by key returners including Shayla Saad, Cassidy Malley and Molly Clement, as well as a ton of talent with our rising underclassmen. In terms of preseason attendance at online workouts, we've never had numbers as high as we’ve had for incoming freshmen. Last year's team sparked so much interest in the community!
Who was your biggest coaching influence growing up?: This list could be very extensive. I was lucky enough to have the great Ken Perrone as a Phys. Ed. teacher in elementary school, as well as Mike Cheevers as a youth hockey coach. My demand for independence and self-advocacy for the girls in our program is a direct result of Coach Cheevers’ policies. As a squirt, you were required to carry your bag in and out of practice, even if that meant dragging it. Being taught to own what you do and take pride in it at an early age really cultivated my love for athletics.
What's one thing you've learned about yourself during this quarantine?: As much as I’d love to say I can now sing like (Danvers field hockey) Coach (Jill) McGinnity, I cant exactly say I’ve learned something new. I’ve been focusing on learning more coaching tools through Zoom with some of the top Division 1 coaches in the country. It’s astounding to know how much the volleyball community across the country is willing to help other programs and coaches succeed, with tips and tools from all subjects from court specific practices, to building great leaders, to return to play physical conditioning modules.
— As told to Phil Stacey
