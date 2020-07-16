Summer Sessions ... with Danvers' Jeff Avigian

Name: Jeff Avigian
Sport: Golf
High school: Danvers
Years coaching there: 20 years
If you had to sum up the past few months of the pandemic with one word, what would it be and why? Crazy. If this was a Hollywood movie, you’d probably say something like 'great cast and set design, but the plot is not believable.'
What's the best golf course you've ever played? Favorite golf course to play? The best was TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. My favorite is Ferncroft Country Club (in Danvers).
How's the Falcons' golf team looking heading into the fall, assuming there will still be a season? It’s always tough to judge how we'll do because there are so many good teams in the Northeastern Conference. We have great leadership in Mike Papamechail and Andrew Metivier. We just hope to be competitive in every match we play.
Favorite place to eat in Danvers? Daily Harvest.
Finally, what's your take on the Patriots' signing of quarterback Cam Newton? I love the signing. I love the intensity he plays with, and the leadership he’s already shown with the younger players is outstanding.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
