Summer Sessions with ... Danvers' Jimmy Hinchion

Name: Jimmy Hinchion
School: Danvers
Sport: Girls soccer
Number of years as head coach: 22
What sorts of rule changes do you think would be good for the game, or is there anything you'd like to change or experiment with since anything might be on the table now with the new guidelines?
I'm old school and don't want any rule changes. However, I'll be fine with whatever is decided to be safest as long as we can get back to playing. Out of all the possible rule changes, the kick-ins (instead of throw-ins) isn't too bad. It makes the game a little more like playing Futsal.
What's been the best part of the summer for you so far --- any hobbies, vacations, new things you've learned, etc?
Hanging by the pool and swimming with my boys every day has been nice. Since March I've been riding my bike a lot, usually going for 10-20 mile rides several times a week. I've worked helping run a summer program for kids through Danvers Recreation. I guess that's one thing I've learned - that working with kids, outside, can be perfectly safe as long as you take the necessary precautions. Danvers Recreation put an awesome program together and it went very well.
What's one secret talent you have or something that maybe a lot of people don't know about you?
Not sure about secret talents, although I've been told I'm a pretty good artist and I do like to be creative. I guess I have a bit of a green thumb and love working outside in the yard. I've always thought I would love the "Farm Life". My wife laughs at me when I say that.
If you could go to any sporting event in the world for free, what would you want to see?
Back in 1994 a group of friends and I were able to by a package of tickets so that we could see every World Cup game played at Foxborough Stadium. We drove an RV to every game and tailgated all day, before and after each match. We played soccer in the parking lots and met so many interesting people from other countries. Seeing teams like Argentina and Nigeria live was incredible. Being a part of and learning their customs and traditions was so awesome. I'd love to be able to do something like that again someday, either abroad or, hopefully, back in the US. It's something I'd love my kids to be able to experience as well.
What was the best TV show or movie you got a chance to watch or get into during the last few months or the spring quarantine?
My wife and I finished watching 'Game of Thrones' back in April. I loved it. Other than that, my daughter and I never miss a season of 'Survivor', and this past season was a really good one. Currently the family enjoys watching 'The Masked Singer'.
-- As told to Matt Williams
||||