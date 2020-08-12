Name: Joel Spruance
Age: 32
School: Essex Tech
Sport: Boys soccer
Years coaching there: 8
Assuming they're able to salvage some sort of campaign for boys soccer, what are your expectations for the team after a strong 2019? The team enjoyed the 2019 season and is looking forward to this upcoming season. The team did lose a significant number of seniors and will need to rely on youth to carry the load. Luckily, many of those young players were able to learn from the veteran players last year. We hope to compete at a high level.
Have you learned anything new about yourself during the pandemic, and how have you been spending the extra free time? My family and friends have so far been very fortunate within this pandemic, so I'm thankful for that. I've learned where a lot of my passions lie, I've read a lot, hiked, and spent time paddleboarding.
Do you have a favorite professional soccer club that you follow, or maybe a specific player? Chelsea has been my favorite club since I was a kid. It's been great to watch (Frank) Lampard as a player and now have him lead us to Champions League qualification this year. It helps that Chelsea signed Christian Pulisic; he was our best player once the season resumed.
Out of all the professional sports returning to action last month, which are you most looking forward to? I'm most looking forward to watching the NBA's return. I've been a Celtics fan since birth. Excited to see how our young players might be able to carry us to a championship. The NBA seems to have done a nice job of setting up their bubble and keeping everyone safe.
Favorite opposing field to coach a high school soccer game at? I've always enjoyed coaching at Shawsheen's field. They take great care of their facilities and it's always a competitive game.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
