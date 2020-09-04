Summer Sessions with ... Hamilton-Wenham football coach Jim Pugh 

Name: Jim Pugh
Age: 70
Sport: Football
High school: Hamilton Wenham Regional
Years coaching there: Beginning my 5th
Years overall as a head coach: Beginning my 31st
What have you done to stay busy this summer?: I walked 5 miles a day; hiked locally with my daughter and granddaughter; spent time in the White Mountains; and dis some conditioning with our football players.
Now that we know football has been moved to the 'Fall 2' season, what have you done as far as communication with your team to start preparing them?: We started with them on July 13 with team workouts, outside, with no weights. We met on Zooms to talk about the season, and continued to expect the boys to work out on their own at home with weights, if possible.
Are you looking forward to the chance to work with your players this fall, coaching them 'out of season' for the first time?: Yes. However, we (the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association) is looking for guidelines in regards to this. Many issues need to be worked out. Football coaches spend 12 months with kids in the weight room, so we aren't that concerned with stipends. However, can we ask assistant coaches to coach? That could impact finances. But it would be great to stay involved with the kids and coach some of the finer points of football during this time — things we don't always have time for in-season.
In your opinion, tell us why moving the football season to March and April could ultimately be a good thing for this season: It's better than nothing, and it could get other athletes at the school interested in playing.
Lastly, what have you done during the pandemic that you ordinarily wouldn't have done?: At first, I did lots of cleaning out photos, junk, memorabilia, et. al. from our basement and family room — boxes of stuff from my parents house — from the family history. I also saw some great documentaries, such as 'A Most Beautiful Thing' and 'Muscle Shoals' on Netflix.
— As told to Phil Stacey
