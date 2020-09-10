Summer Sessions with ... Hamilton-Wenham's Bill Corley

Name: Bill Corley
School: Hamilton-Wenham
Sport: Golf
Number of years coaching there: 21 years for Golf
The fall high school golf season will look a little different this year; what are your expectations or goals for this year’s team? I’m looking towards just being able to get the team out and play; no expectations, we hope to play 10 matches. I want to give my players a sense of normalcy in a very unusual situation. We will hopefully began on September 18th and play until November 1 and do the best we can and enjoy competing and playing.
Assuming you’ve had the chance to get out on the course this summer, what is your favorite place you played? If not this summer, what is your favorite course to play on the North Shore? My favorite course on the North Shore is Cape Ann in Essex. It is in great shape and the improvement’s that they have made adding sand traps and rolling the greens have made it a very challenging 9 hole course with spectacular scenery.
What has your experience been like during the pandemic? Have you found any new hobbies or something you may not have known about yourself prior to the pandemic? During the first 8 weeks of the pandemic I spent lots of time working at one of my favorite hobbies and that is woodworking. I built eight Adirondack chairs, one per week.
Any good TV show or movie recommendations that you watched during quarantine or this summer? I watched Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime that was great and right now I’m watching Madam Secretary.
Go-to place to grab takeout food on the North Shore? My go to place is North Beverly Roast Beef. They have the best Chicken Kabob salad, I drive from Reading to get my salad there.
– As told to Nick Giannino
