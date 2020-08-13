Summer Sessions with ... Ipswich field hockey coach Sarah Murphy 

Name: Sarah Murphy
Age: 30
Sport: Field hockey
High school: Ipswich
Years coaching there: 9th season
What have you done to stay busy this summer?: I've been enjoying my time away from screens after a screen-filled remote learning spring experience! Lucky to be able to spend time with local family and be part of a small wedding ceremony for my brother and sister-in-law, as well as going on our boat with my husband, exercising, doing some home updates, taking two self-paced grad classes, getting to the beach in the afternoons, and enjoying some local seafood and perks of the area!
How have you been planning for the fall season in this uncertain time?: Our captains for the 2020 season (forward Rowan Galanis, midfielder Riley Daly and defender Sam Orroth) have done a great job organizing team Zooms and motivating our team virtually. They created a team Instagram and have been posting weekly workout opportunities/suggestions, videos of skills that can be practiced at home or with one other person safely, and reminders throughout the summer. I've been leading virtual workouts twice a week when possible, and it's been great to connect with many of the girls and get a sweat on as well! They're also keeping their eyes open for safe playing opportunities through small tournaments over the summer.
In your opinion, how could games be played while keeping student-athletes and coaches safe?: I am going to leave this up to the MIAA and the sports medicine committee to be decided!
What's one thing you've learned about yourself during this quarantine?: Making my bed first thing in the morning helps me feel accomplished and off to a good start to the day. I've also loved being able to get a workout in in the morning, and have enjoying using my new indoor spin Schwinn bike, which was a quarantine purchase since many local spin studios have been closed. Also, that I would struggle working in a traditional office environment — I like to get up and move and interact — and staring at a screen all day and even interacting virtually was hard for me in the spring!
Do you think we'll have some form of a field hockey season this fall?: I certainly hope so! We have an amazing group of seniors who I'd love to coach one last season with and get everyone safely back out on the field after a long sports drought.
— As told to Phil Stacey
