Summer Sessions with ... Marblehead field hockey coach Linda Rice Collins

Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.