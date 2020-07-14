Summer Sessions with ... Marblehead field hockey coach Linda Rice Collins

Name: Linda Rice Collins
Sport: Field hockey
High school: Marblehead
Years coaching there: 43
What's one thing you've learned about yourself during this quarantine?: The one thing I learned about myself during quarantine is how important exercise is to me. I really needed to get outside and exercise every day, even if I had to break it up into shorter sessions because we were asked to stay within our own neighborhoods.
Have you been in contact with your players in terms of how they're getting ready for the upcoming season?: The players started reaching out to me in the spring when their spring seasons were cancelled. They were looking for something to do at home while in quarantine, so I emailed them a variety of conditioning ideas and stick skills they could do. The captains have been reaching out to the team, encouraging them to get in shape and work on their skills as well.
(Monday) was the first day of conditioning that they could participate in with their teammates and players of other sports, as we've just begun Phase 3. They can sign up for these sessions through the Marblehead Recreation and Park Department.
Do you think we'll have some form of a field hockey season this fall?: I'm hopeful that we'll have a season. Field hockey has been placed in the moderate risk category; this category allows competitions. Hopefully, Massachusetts will continue the downward trend and we won't see a surge. If everyone does their part continuing to social distance, wear a mask when not 6 feet apart, and wash their hands, games could be a reality in the fall.
Prior to this COVID-19 pandemic, what's the craziest thing you can recall affecting high school sports during your coaching tenure?: I've had to shovel fields for both field hockey and softball games, mononucleosis run through teams, and been at a state tournament game in a Nor'Easter, with the nets being held up so they wouldn't fall over. Word came to us that certain parts of town were closed down that day, forcing me to scramble to locate homes for my players to go to. Also, two years ago a microburst struck in town while playing a home game against Beverly.
Lastly, can you give us a guilty pleasure of yours while being mostly cooped up inside the last four months?: Staying up late and watching old movies.
