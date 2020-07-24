Name: John Dormer
Age: 49
School: Marblehead
Sport: Girls soccer
Years coaching there: 2nd season
What are your expectations regarding an upcoming fall soccer season? I'm still optimistic that we'll be able to have a fall season, but the most important thing right now is that our students and teachers can return to school safely. For the seniors, this will be the last time they'll have an opportunity to play high school soccer, and I'd feel terrible if their whole season was cancelled.
I do think that the MIAA Board of Directors did the right thing by pushing back the fall start date to September 14. Hopefully, with with that extra time for planning, we can start playing games in early October.
Have you been in contact with any of the girls in preparation for a hopeful campaign? I've been in contact with my varsity captains (Anna Rigby, Elizabeth Driscoll, Josie Poulin and Lauren Podjur) around preparing for our upcoming season. My captains have been very strong leaders during this crazy time, and I know they'll have the team ready for tryouts. The current Phase 3 guidelines for soccer prohibit any scrimmaging and close contact drills, so for now the players have been focusing on conditioning and strength training.
What's something that you've learned about yourself during the current pandemic? I've learned how important it is to be disciplined and organized when working from home.
As a soccer coach and student of the game, do you have a favorite player or professional team that you follow? My favorite team growing up was Manchester United.
What's your favorite place to grab food in Marblehead or surrounding town? There are so many good restaurants on the North Shore that it's really hard to pick just one. For the summers nights in Marblehead, my family and I enjoy going to Devereaux Beach and ordering food from Neck Run.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
