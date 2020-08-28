Summer Sessions with ... Masconomet boys soccer coach Jared Scarpaci 

Name: Jared Scarpaci
Age: 46
Sport: Boys soccer
High school: Masconomet Regional
Years coaching there: 6
What have you done to stay busy this summer?: I like to stay busy, so I've done many projects around the house. I've painted every foot of trim inside my house, I made a cornhole game, I put in a wood front screen door, and two patios around my house. I also chopped a cord of wood. I like doing construction/building projects. When I was younger, these were the summer jobs I used to work. It was nice to have the time to get them all done.
What's one thing you've learned about yourself during this quarantine?: Prior to the pandemic I didn't watch a lot of TV other than news and some soccer games. But during this time, I learned that I like to 'binge' shows. I can see why this younger generation can sit and watch for 5-6 hours of good TV. I watched all seasons of Ozark, The Boys, Watchman, Last Chance U and many more. This was not the best quality to learn about yourself, but I really enjoyed these shows. Last Chance U was my favorite; who knew that junior college football was that big!
What was it that first drew you to soccer, and how did your love of the sport grow?: I grew up in a Portuguese and Italian household, so soccer was all around me. My older brother played and like most younger brothers, you want to do what he does. So I started playing. I really grew to love the sport when in my junior year of high school I traveled to Europe for a month with a select team. At that point, I saw how soccer was woven into the culture of all European countries. Once I got back I couldn't get soccer out of my bloodstream.
With your soccer season now being moved to the 'Fall 2' floating season, how will your team approach that?: I just found out we're moving to Fall 2 — or the Arctic Season — so at this point I'm not sure how we'll approach this situation.
Was there one person in particular who had the biggest influence on you in terms of choosing to coach soccer?: It's tough to narrow this down to one person; many have helped me grow on this journey. If I had to pick one, it would Phil Sullivan. He was my high school soccer, indoor and outdoor track coach. I had him as coach for 11 seasons. He was a guidance counselor at Danvers High and the main reason I'm a teacher/coach today. He had passion for the student-athletes and always prepared when he coached.
— As told to Phil Stacey
