Summer Sessions with .... Masconomet field hockey coach Maggie Bridgeo

Name: Maggie Bridgeo
Age: 48
Sport: Field Hockey
High School: Masconomet Regional
Years coaching: Third year with varsity
What have you done to stay busy this summer?: I've been working out more and walking and biking with a friend, but also spent more time with my family. I also work at the Danvers YMCA and have filled much of my time working in the cardio room as well as running a Speed and Agility clinic. I've been cooking more meals and the four of us have been able to actually sit together like old times. For those who know me, they know the only reason I have a kitchen is because it came with the house.
I will say that I've really enjoyed being with my boys, Adam and Joe, and their best friend Ryan. The boys keep me on my toes, and my son Joe has been super helpful with the projects around the house. I've also had more time to watch my son Adam play Golden Stick Wiffleball. Overall, I'm grateful for the opportunity to get to know my sons on a more adult level and focus on the good things in our lives.
How have you been planning for the fall season in this uncertain time?: I have my preseason all mapped out, with a major emphasis on keeping the team as healthy as possible while social distancing. My captains have been great setting up practices and keeping the Masco field hockey traditions alive for the younger players. They're good about communicating with me through text, because I'm not a fan of Zoom. My team has also participated in a summer program at the Boxford Turf to keep their skills fresh for the upcoming season, and several of the players are also participating on club teams. I'm proud of their dedication on and off the field and while still trying to follow state health guidelines.
In your opinion, how could field hockey games be played while keeping student-athletes and coaches safe?: This is a great question. I believe the only real answer is for coaches, players not in the game, and for spectators to follow the state health regulations. Wear your masks and keep 6 feet apart. If we could all abide by those simple things, then maybe we could go back to some sense of normalcy.
What's one thing you've learned about yourself during this quarantine?: This is a tough one ... I guess I learned that I'm addicted to TV; more specifically, the Chicago PD, Fire and Med series. I might have missed my calling; I always wanted to be a police officer.
Do you think we'll have some form of a field hockey season this fall?: Right now I'm not optimistic for the season ... and I find it absolutely crushing for the seniors. If kids aren't going back to school, then I can’t see how schools will allow any extra curricula activities to occur. It’s a tough call and I don’t know what the right answer is. Every answer brings up 10 more questions.
At this point, it’s not just about missing sporting seasons but also about all extra-curricular activities such as plays, musicals, art festivals, etc. The majority of our kids are missing the activities that make them whole, and that breaks my heart. So many of the kids are dual-sport athletes, so moving the season to the spring will most likely not work. Having a senior student-athlete myself, I worry about all upcoming seasons/activities and I feel for the students, parents and grandparents that have looked forward to being a part of their child’s senior year. I hope we have a season, not for the wins and losses but for the mental health of our kids ...
— As told to Phil Stacey
