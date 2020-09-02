Summer Sessions with ... Masconomet's Alison Lecesse

Name: Alison Lecesse
School: Masconomet
Sport: Girls soccer
Number of years as head coach: 4
How has the summer been? Have you been able to do anything with soccer or kept busy with other hobbies?
So far, the summer has been pretty low-key. I adopted two dogs this year: one in January and one in June, so I’ve been working on training them. I also learned how to sew and have been sewing masks. I did some work around my house, including building a retaining wall and deck with my Dad. I also fostered two young puppies for Rescue, Inc. I got my first dog through the organization and they’ve been doing a tremendous job bringing over 300 dogs from the south (mostly Mississippi) and placing them in homes around New England between May and August.
Do you think there's still hope for a fall season? Have you been able to stay in contact with the Masco girls to keep morale up?
I’m v,ery hopeful that we’ll be able to have some sort of season this fall, and I’m still hopeful despite the NEC’s decision to move us to Fall 2. The situation changes so quickly day-to-day. The girls have been working hard over the summer by attending clinics or trainings, and our senior leaders have done a great job staying in contact with everyone and welcoming in new players. I hope they have the opportunity to play this year.
Who's one person you look up to?
I really look up to my parents. Their commitment to each other and our family, incredible work ethic, and immense generosity have inspired me and influence my life and decisions all the time.
What's one guilty pleasure you've been able to enjoy more during the pandemic?
I’ve definitely been able to indulge in Netflix this summer. Since the pandemic started, I’ve enjoyed all seasons of 'Parks and Rec', some old Jeopardy episodes, 'Down to Earth' with Zac Efron, 'The West Wing' and 'Outer Banks'. My dogs have also loved watching 'Pitbulls and Parolees'; sometimes they run up to the TV and want to play with the dogs they see.
What's the best advice you've gotten since this all started?
The advice I try to follow is to make the best out of the situation. Like many people, I’ve tried to take the opportunity to do things around the house and have managed to keep myself busy in positive ways. I’ve been fortunate that this pandemic has meant slowing down, and I’ve been able to do things that I normally wouldn’t have time for because I’m usually so busy.
-- As told to Matt Williams
