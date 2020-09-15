Summer Sessions with .... Pingree field hockey coach Jen Richardson

Name: Jennifer Richardson
Age: 44
Sport: Field Hockey
High School: Pingree
Years coaching there: Fifth year
What have you done to stay busy this summer?: This summer has taken on a new look for us. We recently just bought our first puppy, so we've spent much of the summer finding dog friendly activities and events. We've spent a lot of time exploring the many trails and paths in the North Shore, and at the beach and on the boat. It's been great discovering new local places and some amazing outdoor hidden gems. We've had so much quality family time around the fire pit, backyard camping and lots of spikeball. We're lucky to live in a community that has a local turf that was able to remain open, allowing us to remain active, continue to practice the sports the kids love, and really allowed the kids to survive the quarantine. It was a summer to remember.
What would you attribute the Highlander field hockey team's success to, including last season's Class C New England title?: Last year was such a great experience for the team. It was a culmination of hard work, dedication, culture and goal setting. It was an amazing experience to be part of. There was a sort of enthusiasm that started well before the season started and carried through to the Class C championship. It started with our dedicated leaders: we have a very special group of seniors that were able to create an environment that facilitated team bonding, confidence, tenacity all along in an environment that could also have fun.
We have a core group of players that brought experience, maturity in the sport and were great teachers. Every player bought into the concept that if we work hard to prepare, are dedicated to the team's goals and have a belief in our strength as a team that all things were possible. I believe the kids really truly enjoyed the time they spent at practices, memories in the locker rooms and bus rides and the competitiveness of the game. As we began to win the big games, our confidence and belief in the goals became stronger. It was a wonderful blend of players that had fun all along the way working to the goal of a Class Championship and did just that!
Do you feel that you'll be able to have a season this fall, and how would you suggest being able to do so safely: I'm looking forward to any type of season that we'll be able to have. Coming off such a successful season, I'm hopeful they'll continue the culture they've created into a competitive season this year. Pingree athletics has spent so much time planning how we can return to play safely, and I know this team will be grateful for the season that they'll have. Of course, the season will look different with the rule changes — specifically the 7 v 7 play — but even opportunities within the new rule can be a fun new way to play.
We may be able to play teams we've never had the opportunity to play before. We may be able to compete with the players' hometowns teams. There will be no NEPSAC championship or league championship, but what I understand from this team is that they just want to be together on the turf playing a game they all love! There will be so many ways to be creative and create what is now being coined the COVID season.
What's one thing you've learned about yourself during this quarantine?: I think I've actually learned so many things about myself in quarantine. I've learned that maybe I actually do like to cook. That may be a reach, but maybe the kitchen isn't so bad. I've learned that Boxford and the North Shore have so many outdoor space and places to run. I've learned that it's actually not all that hard to find the silver lining in challenging times if you just put the effort into looking for it. I've learned that I still don't like Monopoly after all these years, but still could play hours of Rummy 500.
I never got tired of spending time with my family. It was an interesting time where we typically would be heading off to one event or another, but because of the forced shut down we discovered so many new activities that we would've never had time to experience if not for the quarantine.
I discovered I think my husband is a farmer at heart ( we also bought chickens). I learned that my children will be best friends for life. I learned that being an essential employee felt scary at times, but also wonderful at other times. I missed coaching. I definitely learned not to take anything for granted; that things can just go away within a split second. I just hope going forward I can be consistent in embracing every moment for what it represents and not forget how quarantine has affected our lives.
Lastly, can you recommend a good book, TV show and/or movie to us?: Reading was also a huge part of my quarantine; I was glad to have the extra time to do this. My favorites from the different genres would have to be 'The Things They Carried', 'One Second After', 'The Champions Mind', 'The Stars Beneath Our Feet', 'Stamped', and I re-read 'Born a Crime'.
There were so many topics to be interested in during the quarantine.
"There is no wealth like knowledge, no poverty like ignorance" — Buddha
"When I read the flame of knowledge, I get more light to ignorance, resulting in an increased delight in being enlightened" — Bhavesh
— As told to Phil Stacey