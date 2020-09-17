Summer Sessions with ... Salem Academy's Allison LeBel

Name: Allison LeBel
Sport: Girls soccer
School: Salem Academy
Years coaching there: First
How are you feeling heading into your first season? What's the excitement level like among the players to be able to have a season?
I'm well aware that I have some big shoes to fill, following Jen Duffy's campaign here, but I'm extremely excited to start my first season. After meeting and speaking with the girls, it's safe to say we're all on the same page ... ready to get out and play. Although there are some pretty significant rules changes, we'll tackle them with patience and to the best of our abilities.
What's your favorite part of soccer, and what are some of your philosophies or ideas that you'll try to impart on the team?
What I want my girls to take away at the end of their season/career here is that playing on this team will be more than just wins and losses. It will be about developing team chemistry, leadership skills, time management, confidence and passion. For me, there was no greater feeling than the anticipation building during those few seconds between taking the field and waiting for the whistle to blow to start play ... I still get the same feeling of excitement, but this time from the other side of the sideline. I hope to instill the same excitement and passion I have for the game to my girls.
How was the summer? Any new hobbies or interesting things you were able to get to do?
My summer was great. Lots of time to read, be outdoors, and be with family. A new hobby I picked up over the summer was fishing.
Who's someone you've looked up to over the years, whether it's in sports or outside of them?
If I had to choose one, it would be my Dad. He's my biggest motivator and supporter. I get my determination, strength, and work ethic from him. For the past two years he's been battling Stage 4 Follicular Lymphoma, but despite having been dealt a tough hand he gets up every morning, goes to work and refuses to let anything stop him from accomplishing his goals. He's taught me to embrace every opportunity, always find the positive, and whatever I do, do it with class.
What's been the best TV show or movie you've enjoyed binge watching during quarantine?
Quarantine was too good to me in the sense of watching TV and movies! Some of my favorites were 'Just Mercy', 'Selling Sunset' and 'Tiger King'. Plus, I was able to rewatch all seasons of 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Game of Thrones'.
If you could get a free trip and tickets to any sporting event anywhere in the world, where would you go?
The NCAA March Madness Tournament Final Four and championship games. It's on my 'Top 10 Things To Do Before I'm 30' list.
— As told to Matt Williams
