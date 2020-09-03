Summer Sessions ... with Salem Academy's Bryan Lee

Name: Bryan Lee
School: Salem Academy Charter School
Sport: Boys soccer
Number of years as head coach: 7th season
Assuming this year's fall high school soccer season is a go, what are your expectations for the team heading into the year? What do you feel will be the biggest adjustment surrounding the ongoing pandemic and subsequent safety protocols attached to that?
Just like any other season, I expect the boys to take ownership over their game and spend the offseason focusing on their fitness and technical work. We graduated some key players that left some pretty big holes to fill, but we also have an exciting group of young players coming in, and I’m looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table.
There are definitely going to be some major adjustments with the new rules/guidelines due to the pandemic. I think the most challenging of them all will be avoiding deliberate body contact. It’s going to completely change how the game is played.
What would you say is your favorite part about coaching?
There are a lot of things that I love about coaching soccer, but what I enjoy most is the bonds you make with people along the way. I’ve had the privilege of working with some very talented and outstanding student-athletes over the years, and I still keep in touch with a lot of them after they’ve gone on and graduated.
It's been nearly eight months since the pandemic hit.; how would you describe your experience thus far and is there anything new you were able to learn about yourself during quarantine?
I imagine I’ve had a similar experience to most people. I’ll admit I was on edge at the beginning, when everyone was panicking and the grocery stores were empty. But now that things have settled down, a lot of my everyday routines are starting to pick up again. If there’s anything I’ve learned about myself, it’s that I need to pick up some new hobbies. Not being able to go out to eat in the first few months was brutal!
Do you have a favorite professional soccer team or player that you follow?
For most of my life I’ve been a huge fan of Barcelona; I’ve followed them since the day they signed Ronaldinho. Watching Ronaldinho play for Barcelona truly made me fall in love with the game.
Finally, what's the best place to order takeout in Salem or the surrounding area?
Big shout out to Green Tomato in Salem! It’s a great spot in Shetland Park, right next to Salem Academy. They’ve been feeding the SACS staff for years!
— As told to Nick Giannino
