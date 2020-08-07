Summer Sessions with ... Salem's Andrew Douglass

Name: Andrew Douglass
Age: 27
Sport: Girls soccer
School: Salem
How has the summer and return to play for soccer been so far? Have you seen any modifications to play that might help that you've seen working at Danvers Indoor Sports?: Soccer this summer, of course, has been very different. Having the ability to get out on the field and conduct non-contact, social distance training was a huge morale boost for players. With soccer being moved in to the moderate risk category, we're able to add contact training and scrimmaging to practice sessions, which has been huge so far.
At Danvers Indoor Sports pre-COVID19, our fields are always busy in the evenings, with multiple pick-up games taking place. Since we were given the green light to begin inviting these groups back indoors to play, it's been great! Although different, we're grateful to have so many familiar faces back in the building having the ability to play with their friends and teammates.
Do you think we’ll have a fall season? Have you been able to stay in contact with the Salem girls to keep morale up?: Personally, I think we'll have a fall season. High school sports play a huge role in the physical and mental health of student-athletes; it's extremely import to reintroduce sports as long as it's safe to do so.
I’ve done my best to stay in contact with my team captains. They've done a great job preparing our team for the upcoming season through captain’s practices and team bonding events. Having graduated 10 seniors, the remaining players in the program know they have big shoes to fill and, honestly, have stepped up to the challenge.
Who’s one person you look up to or admire?: Besides my parents, professionally I look up to my athletic director, Scott Connolly. He's been a great role model for me during my two years in Salem. Scott knows that one day I might want to become an athletic director. From an administrator's perspective, he always makes sure to go out of his way to explain to me how things work behind the scenes, and truly has been a great mentor. He is well respected in the Salem community and will bend over backwards for my team, and all of the student-athletes, at Salem High.
What’s one guilty pleasure you’ve been able to enjoy more in the pandemic?: When I’m not running around at Danvers Indoor Sports or on the soccer field, usually the nerdy side of me comes out! During the pandemic I've managed to re-watch all of the Marvel Comics movies and spent too much time playing video games.
If you could attend any sporting event anywhere in the world for free, what would you want to see?: I would love to travel to Stamford Bridge in London to watch Chelsea FC play a home game.
— As told to Matt Williams
