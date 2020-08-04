Summer Sessions with ... Salem's Stephen Harris

Name: Stephen Harris
Age: 25
Sport: Boys soccer
High School: Salem High
Years coaching there: Entering second season
How have you been spending your time during the current social distancing era? I've been doing a lot of golfing, playing FIFA, watching as much soccer as I can, and I’ve also had the pleasure to spend a ton of time with my wife, Ariana — time that we would not have had if it hadn’t been for the pandemic.
Have you been in contact with any of your players in regards to the upcoming soccer season? Do you believe there will be some kind of season in general? I’ve been in touch with a lot of the guys. We gave them their preseason workout plans and some ball mastery activities. We got a late jump last year and we wanted to be more proactive this year.
I certainly hope there will be a fall soccer season. There are so many variables to take into consideration when considering returning to full contact activities. What matters the most is that we only return if it's deemed safe. I told the guys to prepare as if there will be a season.
Fourth of July looked a little different for everyone this year; how did you spend yours? I spent it golfing at Olde Salem Greens. I shot my first under-par round ever I think. Then I went to Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester with two friends and got to watch some of the fireworks go off. The golf was definitely the highlight, though!
Do you have a favorite professional soccer club that you follow? Or a favorite player? While I don’t have a specific team that I follow, since the return of soccer from lockdown I’ve enjoyed watching the front four of Manchester United play. Bruno Fernandes provided a much needed jolt for them, and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been fun to watch. Having a player that can strike the ball so purely with both feet is so useful; it makes him so unpredictable, and the fact that he’s so young is really special. He’s scored some absolute screamers so far.
As far as a favorite player goes, it would probably be Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona. He had a bit of an adjustment period in playing with Barcelona, but when he's on he's so calm on the ball and rarely misplaces his passes in the center of midfield. He tracks well defensively and is able to get forward and facilitate in the midfield and final thirds. I'm excited to see what he can do as he matures as a player because he's still pretty young. Obviously, watching Leo Messi play is always a treat as well.
I really just enjoy watching the top players in the world compete. And with the Champions League returning in August, we’ll get the chance to see some much needed high-quality soccer for a couple weeks.
Finally, favorite place to eat in Salem? I have a few favorite spots. The Howling Wolf is definitely my No. 1 spot. I usually order their steak tip burrito. I also like Longboards every now and then. As the season approaches, the coaches and I will do our traditional Sunday brunches at The Derby to go over our seasonal plans and talk soccer.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
