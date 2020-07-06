Name: Tom Doyle
Hometown: Salem
School and fall sport you coach?: Salem High golf
What would you say is your favorite golf course to play or the best course you've ever played? Favorite golf course to play is Olde Salem Greens where I play regularly. City owned course with great staff and friendly people. The best course I have ever played is Pine Valley in New Jersey which has been ranked the No. 1 course in the world. I also played Shadow Creek in Las Vegas which is where Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson played their one-on-one match.
Driver or putter? Putter is the best club in the bag, you can save a lot of strokes if that club is working
All-time favorite sports movie or book? The movie Miracle is the best. There are so many great scenes and motivational scenes and it's all based on a true story.
Best place to grab a roast beef sandwich on the North Shore? Kings Roast Beef on North Street in Salem. Not only the roast beef but all their food is top notch.
How would you describe the past few months of the pandemic in the Doyle household? The past few months have seen a lot of family time at home for us which is unusual as we are usually never home and always on the go with our two boys both heavily involved in sports. With no sports there has been a lot of time to play games such as monopoly, sequence, Uno, Phase 10, and Rummy 500 with my wife Jessica and my boys Ethan and Jack. We have watched lots of movies and series as well. This has been a positive during the pandemic which we would not have had time for.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
