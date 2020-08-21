Summer Sessions with ... St. John's Prep XC coach John Boyle

Name: John Boyle
School: St. John's Prep
Sport: Cross Country
Number of years as head coach: 11
How has the summer been for you so far? Any good hobbies or habits you've been able to get to?: Well, I’m lucky enough to spend most early mornings out on Plum Island fishing for striped bass. Early on I did pretty well, but things have tailed off recently. Some mornings I’m lucky to be out on my neighbor’s boat! I have a decent sized vegetable garden and lots of flowers to keep me busy for a while when I get home. I've done more reading this summer than the past few, too. I do miss being able to go to local road races (as a spectator) and helping out at the developmental track meets that some Cape Ann League coaches organize.
How do you feel about the potential for cross country's fall season, perhaps using either staggered starts or time trial style?: I’m relieved that it seems that we'll be able to have some XC meets — although the format is still to be determined. We’re planning on staggered starts ... trying to figure out just how to do it. I’m particularly disappointed that we won't have any state (championship) meets, since I think that our guys were anxious to defend their All-State title.
Who is one person you look up to and why?: Well, over the past several months I’m so proud of the administration and faculty at SJP. They did, and have continued to do, some amazing work! Headmaster Ed Hardiman and Principal Keith Crowley have been great.
What's your favorite book or the best book you've read lately?: No serious reading except for reports from DESE, MIAA, Mass. State Track Coaches Association, etc.
Any guilty pleasures you've been able to enjoy during the pandemic/quarantine?: Thank goodness for Netflix and Amazon! I’ve gotten slightly addicted to some series's; lots of murder & spy stuff. Often foreign; I don’t mind subtitles.
— As told to Matt Williams