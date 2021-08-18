When Gordon College hoops standout Eric Demers graduated in the spring of 2020, he did so as the nation's leading scorer across all divisions.
A lights-out sniper from long distance, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged better than 32 points per game during that heralded senior campaign. He surpassed the 30-point mark on 20 separate occasions while eclipsing 40 points three times, including a career-high 49-point outburst. Much of his damage came from beyond the arc as he knocked down a ridiculous 142 triples that farewell season at a solid .407 clip.
Needless to say, Demers' collegiate accomplishments on the court were enough to have him aiming for a professional career overseas — or perhaps, right here in the states.
"My wife and I have decided we're going to try and chase the basketball dream and play overseas," Demers said in an interview with The Salem News in February 2020.
Unfortunately for Demers, the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak when his college career came to a close. He struggled to get his Visa accepted and, in turn, was unable to travel across the pond.
Instead, Demers made a pair of trips to California to work out and keep his game sharp with the hope that another opportunity would soon surface. Surely enough, all the chips fell in his favor just months later when returned home.
He has his barber to thank for that.
"My barber is actually the (Boston) Celtics barber," explained Demers. "He told me they were looking for a few extra guys to fill some holes playing pickup one day, and I got invited. It just so happens that I played really well, shot the ball extremely well that day and (Celtics all-star) Jaylen Brown asked if I wanted to come back the next day.
"Of course I said yes, we built a friendship and worked out in small groups for the next five or six weeks before their season started."
The mutual connection helped Demers create some buzz around his game. He worked out with Brown, Marcus Smart and others between the NBA 'Bubble' season and the recent 2020-2021 campaign. In addition, he underwent private workout sessions in the Boston area with former UConn star and NBA player Shabazz Napier, who grew up in Roxbury.
"He took me under his wing a bit," Demers said of Napier. "It was great learning from him. We worked out consistently for five or six days a week and I just continued to stay ready for when the opportunity came."
Making the leap
Despite the many dream-like workout sessions, Demers' hard work still hadn't amounted to anything serious.
He did, however, have conversations with the Austin Spurs (the San Antonio Spurs' NBA G League affiliate) head coach, Blake Ahearn, during one of his trips to California. Ahearn was there with the Australian National Team prepping for the Olympics.
It may not have seemed like much at the time, but looking back that relationship helped Demers get where he is today.
"I knew him previously because I had interviewed with the Spurs for the G League season last year for the bubble, but there were 50 percent less jobs last year with the pandemic and it didn't end up working out," said Demers. "But we ran into each other again in California, he watched me work out about four or five times, and I had a lot of really good workouts with him."
Then, a spectacular offensive outing in this summer's $1 million The Basketball Tournament (TBT) put Demers on the map in a big way.
Competing for the 'We Are D3' squad, Demers and his team were televised on ESPN on a Friday night in July. While they ultimately lost the game, 67-61, Demers was certainly a bright spot in defeat. He dropped a game-high 25 points, including seven made 3-balls, drawing the attention of that night's commentators who offered such praise as, "this kid can stroke it", and "Eric Demers, remember that name".
Just like that, the opportunities started pouring in.
"There wasn't a lot of other things going on that night (sports-wise), so we got some good exposure," Demers said of the game. "I wound up playing well and about eight or nine NBA teams called the next day; whether it was a Summer League offer, a Summer League training camp offer ... a few teams were even talking about putting me on their G League team. But my agent and I decided my next step was to lock in a spot on a Summer League team."
One of those teams that offered him a guaranteed spot on their Summer League roster? You guessed it: the San Antonio Spurs.
Unsurprisingly, Demers jumped all over the opportunity.
"With the previous relationships I had built, it was just a good fit," said Demers. "It's a good organization; the Spurs are definitely in the top level of NBA organizations. So it was tough to say no to them ... and I went for it."
Getting his feet wet
Demers and the Spurs officially wrapped up the Summer League season on Monday. He suited up for all of the team's preliminary games in Utah to open the summer, appearing in one contest for two minutes while missing the only shot he took.
The squad then flew out to Las Vegas for the 16th MGM Resorts Summer League session, and while Demers only appeared in the last of a five-game run, he certainly made it count.
In 19 minutes against Oklahoma City on Monday night, the sharpshooting guard drilled three triples en route to 12 points while grabbing three rebounds to boot.
"At the end of the day I'm just super excited to put on an NBA uniform with my name on the back and step into the arena," said Demers. "Whether it be for 30 seconds or 30 minutes, I'm just happy to be here. Most of these guys come from high Division 1 schools; I know what I'm doing is pretty special and not everyone gets this kind of opportunity, so I'm going out there and making the most of it."
Of course, Demers' ultimate goal is to land a roster spot on either the Spurs or the franchise's G League affiliate, or perhaps even another NBA squad.
As a low level recruit and undrafted rookie, it'll certainly be an uphill climb. But if there's anything Demers has learned throughout this entire process, it's that nothing is going to be handed to him and that he'll have to let his game do the talking.
"I'm trying to prove myself and solidify a job, because I don't know if this opportunity will ever present itself again," he said. "I'm just trying to soak it all in, because who knows if this is the first stop of a long journey or if it could be the last. I'm just very grateful and fortunate to have an opportunity like this."
