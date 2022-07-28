DANVERS — Amongst the summer heat, girls from the Danvers, Beverly, Essex Tech and Peabody hoops squads came together with the same mission: play some basketball, have some fun and see improvements.
As the sun began to set last Thursday evening, many of those girls took to the courts in Onion Town as the North Shore Girls Summer Basketball League inched closer to a close.
The league has been a summer staple in the area for fifteen years now, and Ben Keenan has been there every step of the way. At its start, Keenan opened the league for local boys teams throughout the North Shore. Five years later, it’s changed to an all-girls league with three games a night for three nights a week.
“When the town decided to put the court in Danvers the recreation director asked me if I could get a league going,” explained Keenan. “At the time, we started with eight boys teams and then 12 teams; we did this for five years. Then once Danvers dropped from the league we (shifted) to a sole girls league.”
Basketball has been a part of Keenan’s life for decades. For 49 years he served as a referee at the high school level, and he’s been running the summer league each year since its inception.
“I enjoy being out here, the kids are great,” said Keenan. “The girls seem to enjoy it; all the years I’ve been here it’s been great. I’ve been around basketball my whole life, but I do this league for the kids and I know we will get back to where we were.”
The girls league has grown tremendously over the last decade, nearly reaching fourteen teams in 2020 before the pandemic. Unfortunately, numbers started to dwindle soon thereafter.
Now it’s been more difficult than ever for Kennan to have a full fourteen teams again for the league. In this current 2022 session there are only nine teams, but Keenan hopes for more growth in the future.
“The league has grown by reputation. For years we had teams looking to come in but we didn’t have openings,” said Keenan. “Covid had a huge impact on the league; we lost a complete season when we were going to grow from 12 to 14 teams.
“The next year I had to wait for approval to play and during this time we lost some teams and now we are down to nine. It seems like there isn’t as much interest as there was pre-covid.”
Still, the league holds a special place in players’ hearts. It’s an environment where they can come together outside of the regular season with no stress, and get out there to do what they love and have fun.
Peabody sophomore Logan Lomasney is one of those players. The talented hoopster was named the NEC Player of the Year last winter and continues to return to the North Shore league during the summer months. She enjoys the benefits of being able to play with friends and improve on her skills as the winter campaign looms.
“Last season was a really great one. I’ve been doing the North Shore league because all my friends and family are in the area,” said Lomasney. “I get to play with them and have a good time. I’ve been training a lot on my own and with the league, and I’ve seen a ton of improvements, especially in my ball handling.”
Beverly senior Olivia Griffin also made an appearance on the court on a balmy night last Thursday. She, too, has continuously seen improvement from being in the league and getting out there on a regular basis.
“I’ve been playing basketball forever; I’m working on giving effort on both ends and being more productive on offense,” said Griffin. “I feel like being in the league has helped me grow in my confidence both on and off the court.”
Essex Tech junior Molly McLeod is another passionate and gifted hoopster in the summer fold that’s looking to make her mark. McLeod first started playing when she was just five years old, and her passion for the sport has stuck with her throughout the years. She made the Hawks’ varsity squad as a sophomore and has been putting the practice in to see even more improvements.
This is McLeod’s second year playing for the North Shore league and she’s loved every minute of it.
“I chose the North Shore league to help me with everything I wanted to practice before the regular season,” she said. “I find the summer league helps a lot; we bond together as teammates and when the regular season starts, we know what we are doing a lot better.”
In its current season, the league also hosts players from Masconomet, Hamilton-Wenham, Bishop Fenwick, Manchester Essex and North Reading. Registration is $675 per team and parents typically help out with coaching as regular season coaches are unable to coach due to MIAA rules.
However, some of the coaches are actually current players. Essex Tech junior Emma Dorgan, for instance, is unable to play as she recovers from a torn ACL. But she still gets involved with her team and supports them by coaching from the sidelines. Dorgan hopes to be able to be back on the court with her teammates in November.
“This is the closest I can get to playing an actual game. I love my team; I love the family we have made,” said Dorgan. “I’ve been their biggest supporter throughout the league, letting them know what they’re doing right. I feel like extra support goes such a long way and that’s why I do it.”
With thirteen games promised to each team, the regular season has drawn to a close. Playoffs will begin on Thursday.
“Basketball is my whole life, it’s all I do. I’ve gotten a lot closer with the girls and we spend year-round with each other especially in the summer because of the league,” said Lomasney.