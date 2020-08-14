Summers Sessions with ... Bishop Fenwick's Dave Woods

Name: Dave Woods
School: Bishop Fenwick
Sport: Football
Number of seasons: 23
How has the summer been for you so far? Any good hobbies or habits you've been able to get to?
It’s been a unique summer to say the least. Having all three of our kids at home again has really been great. We’ve been able to spend a lot of time together and it’s really been a blast. Every Friday night for the last four months has been family poker night. It’s been a lot of fun.
My son and I also did a lot of landscape projects around the house. We re-sodded our front yard, built a new retaining wall, planted some trees and flowers, and we also installed a 20x25 putting green in the backyard. Unfortunately, my golf game is the best it’s ever been. I’d much rather be doing the things we normally do in preparing for the fall season.
How do you feel about the potential of a fall season? Are there modifications to either equipment or rules that might allow football to played in a safe(r) way?
We are all hopeful for the fall season. We also understand there will be a lot of alterations that we have to make in order to be as safe as possible. Locker rooms, travel and practice activities are just some of the things we’ll have to address, but I do have faith that we can play sports this fall. Athletics are such an important part of our kid’s lives that I think we have to exhaust all options and do everything we can to give them that experience, again as long as it is safe to do so.
For football specifically I think we can alter our practice schedules to have minimal contact, while still teaching that aspect of the game safely. I think that adding face shields would help minimize the risk of spreading the virus. I think it’s impossible to totally eliminate all risk, but I think we just need to find a level of comfort as to how much risk we are willing to accept. We need to find a balance of where the risk outweighs the alternative. It’s not an easy thing to do, but I know there are a lot of people working on it. It’s really hard to put into words how much I miss seeing our kids and our staff.
Who's one person you look up to and why?
I’ve been very lucky in my life to have a lot of people to look up to and to learn from. Obviously my father was the biggest influence in my life, he was really an amazing man. I would also have to say Ralph LeDuc. My first year working at Bishop Fenwick I shared an office with Ralph and learned so much from him. (Of course we talked about football more than we talked about work).
He was a family man first and foremost, but also loved Fenwick as much as anyone I’ve ever met. He always put the needs of others above his own and was willing to do anything to help the young people at Fenwick succeed. I think we could write a book on all the ways Ralph is an incredible man, and we would have hundreds of people with hundreds of examples of why Ralph is so special.
Any guilty pleasures you've been able to enjoy during the pandemic/quarantine?
I’ve played way too much golf for sure, my wife can attest to that. We actually watched the all the seasons of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. I loved Walter White, but I hope Jim Palin (Fenwick Chemistry teacher) doesn’t get any ideas…..
-- As told to Matt Williams
