FOXBOROUGH — Xaviah Bascon just broke every Swampscott High single season rushing record, but the only pass he threw in his senior year will be the play that lives forever in Big Blue football lore.
Rolling to his right on the halfback option pass, Bascon lofted a perfect strike to classmate Cole Hamernick for a 39-yard touchdown early in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s Division 5 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.
The successful trick play sent the Big Blue on their way to a 14-7 victory over North Reading to clinch its second straight Division 5 state championship. The 12-1 record tied a school record for wins, delivering Swampscott its fourth all-time Super Bowl crown and 11th official state title since 1943.
“Cole’s such a great athlete, I had complete trust that he was going to be open and made that play,” Bascon said. “We put that play in around Danvers week. We practiced it a couple of times, not too often, and we didn’t need it until tonight.”
Th Hornets (11-2) made it a one score game with 62 seconds left when QB Alex Carucci took a bootleg run to the pylon for a one-yard TD to make it 14-7. The play came one snap after a would-be title clinching 100-yard interception return by Bascon was wiped out by a penalty.
No worries, though, as Swampscott senior Karee Davis recovered the onside kick and the Big Blue ran out the clock to hoist the Harry Agganis Trophy for the second time under head coach Bob Serino’s watch.
“This kids played physically the entire season. This is a credit to all the work they put in from August until now,” Serino said. “I’m really proud of them. People were saying in the middle of the season that we hadn’t played anybody, but we knew once we got in the playoffs we’d show what we were made of.”
Bascon helped kill the clock in the second half, rushing for 143 yards on 20 carries. He finished the season with a school record 210 carries, 1,509 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns, giving the Big Blue the perfect compliment to its dangerous passing game.
“You watch X on some of those runs and he makes the whole entire defense miss,” said senior lineman Jake Papazoglou.
Senior QB Cam O’Brien threw for 114 yards for Swampscott, moving the chains with deep passed to Hamernick and Jason Codispoti (3 catches, 49 yards) while running for 61 yards of his own on nine jaunts.
O’Brien opened the scoring with 4:01 to go in the second quarter, taking a QB sweep nine yards to the end zone at the light house end of the stadium to break the ice. The points came off Codispoti’s second interception of the game and the drive was sparked by a 33-yard run from Bascon, who followed up the big play with a 15-yard rumble on a screen pass.
The Big Blue flirted with disaster early in the game, turning the ball over twice to give North Reading golden opportunities to take the lead.
Craig Rubino made an interception and then threw a halfback option pass to Ryan McCullough for 33 yards as the Hornets drove inside the Swampscott 10-yard line. A block-in-the-back penalty and a major fourth down sack by Papazoglou pulled the Big Blue out of the fire and kept it scoreless.
“It was all about doing our jobs,” said Papazoglou. “On defense, it’s not one guy or one athlete that can make all the plays. It takes everybody doing their part.”
Then after Sam Morelli recovered a Swampscott fumble deep in its own territory, Codispoti came up with with his first game-changing play. The junior corner outmuscled a North Reading receiver near the pylon on third down to ensure the Hornets came up empty on their second trip inside the red zone in the first half.
Ryan McCullough was dangerous for the Hornets, hauling in nearly every one of his team’s passes and finishing with 14 catches for 154 yards. Codispoti and O’Brien did a great job of tackling him before he could break big gains; Swampscott’s run defense was also lauded, limiting North Reading to 55 yards with solid play by Papazglou and Anthony Nichols.
Swampscott also lost a pair of fumbles in the second half in scoring range, but the defense bailed them out by holding North Reading off the board following the turnovers.
“It feels amazing to be Super Bowl champions with the kids I’ve been playing with since I was 12 years old,” said Bascon, who played sparingly in the 2019 Super Bowl win here at Gillette. “We wanted to show the older guys from two years that we could be just as good as them, and we’re did it.”
“It feels just as good as it did before,” Papazoglou added. “There’s nothing better than this.”
Swampscott 14, North Reading 7
Division 5 Super Bowl
at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
Swampscott (12-1) 0 7 7 0 14
North Reading (11-2) 0 0 0 7 7
Scoring summary
S- Cam O’Brien 9 run (Aydun Wulf kick)
S- Cole Hamernick 38 pass from Xaviah Bascon (Wulf kick)
NR- Alex Carucci 1 run (Matt Guidebeck kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Swampscott — Xaviah Bascon 20-143, Cam O’Brien 8-60 ; North Reading — Will Betten 12-32, Alex Carucci 12-16, Craig Rubino 1-10, Ryan McGuire 1-1, Ryan McCullough 3-(-4).
PASSING: Swampscott — O’Brien 11-19-113-0-1 , Bascon 1-1-38-1-0 ; North Reading — Carucci 15-20-112-0-2, Rubino 2-3-70-0-0.
RECEIVING: Swampscott — Cole Hamernick 3-54, Jason Codispoti 3-49, Bascon 4-27, Karee Davis 1-11, Elijah Burns 1-10 ; North Reading — McCullough 14-154, Batten 3-16, Rubino 1-12.