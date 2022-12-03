FOXBOROUGH — St. John's Prep came into Saturday's Division 1 Super Bowl a decided underdog. But they left with their third state championship in four seasons, having shocked the Massachusetts high school football world in the process.
Going up against a Springfield Central squad that had averaged 51.9 points a game this season and was riding a 20-game in-season winning streak, the Eagles' defense shut them down completely in the wind and rain at Gillette Stadium, holding them to just 167 total yards. St. John's Prep dominant field position and time of possession from start to finish, got a first half touchdown pass in the second quarter and a scoring run in the third to stun the defending state champion Golden Eagles, 13-0.
Senior captain Carson Browne rushed a herculean 38 times for 131 yards and a touchdown as the Prep (11-2) kept pounding away at Springfield, moving both the chains and the clock. The Eagles also saw Aidan Driscoll throw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Joenel Aguero for the only points they'd need in the second quarter.
The defense took care of the rest.
"I studied that team all last year," said winning coach Brian St. Pierre, who has taken three of his team (2018, '19, '22) to the Super Bowl and won each one of them. "Everyone was saying how good there were and that's true, they are a great team, well coached, with loads of talent."
As strong as realized Springfield Central were, St. Pierre said his own squad was "the hardest working group I've ever had" and got continually better as the season rolled on.
"I know everyone thought we couldn't beat them, but they believed. I love my guys (and) I tell them that all the time. They play with toughness and don't fold," he said.
"Our game plan was to execute ... and we did. We wanted to throw more than we wound up doing, but weather had a lot to do with that."
Because of the weather conditions and the fact that sophomore starting quarterback Deacon Robillard had to leave early on with a dislocated finger, the Eagles kept the ball on the ground and in the hands of Browne for much of the day. It was Browne who scored a huge 2-yard touchdown with 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter, keeping his legs moving to get into the end zone on a second effort.
By that time, sophomore third string QB Carl Michael Monks was running the offense.
""You have to be ready at all times, that's for sure," said Monks, whose father Carmen was on the Prep's 1982 Super Bowl titlists. "I never thought I'd get into this game, and had no idea Coach was going to go to me."
Everyone played a role for the Eagles in this shocking victory, from the stars to the offensive line that opened holes for Browne and Cam LaGrassa.
"That's the hardest (131) yards I've ever had, but we needed to run the ball because of the bad weather," said Browne, who is from Peabody. "I really appreciate the job the line did. I always try to keep my legs moving and getting that extra push helped. The whole line was just amazing."
Highly touted Springfield Central QB Will 'Pop' Watson, who is going to Nebraska, didn't complete a pass in the first half and only finished with 6-for-19 for 49 yards through the air.
The Golden Eagles, whose only loss prior to this one was against St. John's of Washington, DC, ran for 118 yards and only had managed first down in the first 24 minutes.
"Coach (Chris) Tolios (the Prep's defensive coordinator) and the defensive staff did an unbelievable job," praised St. Pierre.
Springfield Central could never get any rhythm going, and Watson's passes were broken up by Aguero, Jesse Ofurie, Mason McSweeney, Santi Quiceno and others while linebackers Marquese Avery and Will Gillett pancaked Golden Eagles repeatedly.
After the team's Week 6 loss at Catholic Memorial, the Georgia-bound Aguero told this reporter that the Eagles were going to the Super Bowl. He made that promised minutes after a disappointing loss, never losing confidence in his teammates or himself.
"I always believed that," said Aguero, also noting he's been good friends with Springfield's Watson since elementary school. "We're a band of brothers and we did it. I'm so glad I decided to come back to the Prep one more time."
St. Pierre had said his team would be the toughest Springfield Central had seen all year, and that promise came true.
"Not many people gave us a chance, but we like that," said St. Pierre.
The postgame awards ceremony was held on the first floor outdoors in the rain at Gillette instead of on the field to keep the five games being played Saturday on schedule. St. Pierre held the Agganis Trophy over his head as Prep players, their parents and many former players in attendance cheered.
"Every Super Bowl win is exciting," said the coach, "but this one is the best because of the maturation and growth this team has shown throughout the season."
St. John's Prep 13, Springfield Central 0
Division 1 Super Bowl
at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
St. John's Prep (11-2);0;7;6;0;13
Springfield Central (10-2);0;0;0;0;0
Scoring summary
SJP-Jonel Aguero 10 pass from Aidan Driscoll (Jackson Selby kick)
SJP-Carson Browne 2 run (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: St. John's Prep — Carson Browne 38-131, Cam LaGrassa 8-20, Carl Michael Monks 1-(-3), Driscoll 1-(-3); Springfield Central — Will Watson 10-51, Tiriq Thomas 11-38, Con Patrick 6-29.
PASSING: St. John's Prep — Deacon Robillard 2-6-24-0-0, Aidan Driscoll 5-7-41-1-1, Monks 2-4-9; Springfield Central — Watson 6-19-49-0-0.
RECEIVING: St. John's Prep — Jesse Ofurie 3-36, Joenel Aguero 3-30, Stephon Patrick 2-6, Jack Fillion 1-2; Springfield Central — Aidan Pena 1-14, Luis Hernandez 1-11, Dwayne Early 1-11, Jaykelis Algarin 1-8, Kevin Jackson 1-4, Thomas 1-1.