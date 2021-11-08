DANVERS — Bobbi Serino did not wake up Monday dreaming of scoring a hat trick in the Danvers High field hockey team's second round playoff game later that day.
So when the 5-foot-2 midfielder did, netting all three goals in the Falcons' 3-1 takedown of Dartmouth at Morse Field, she really didn't have the words to describe how it happened.
"It's just kind of crazy," the 15-year-old said after sixth seeded Danvers (now 15-3-2) advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals against the winner of Tuesday's clash between No. 3 Westwood and No. 14 Norwood.
"It was a team effort," continued Serino. "I was just the one who happened to be in the right spot to put the shots back home."
Each of Serino's goals — which gave her seven on the season, tied for second on the squad — came via corners. The first two, coming in the second and third quarters, respectively, both came off of Grace Brinkley rebounds.
Serino's third tally, which essentially iced the win with 8:08 to go, came at the far side of the Dartmouth net after she picked up Katherine Purcell's rebound and deposited it home.
"She's hungry in front of the net," Danvers head coach Kristen McCarthy said. "She's always in the right position and ready with her stick when a chance comes up."
"We talk beforehand about where we're going to go (on corners), and I'm on pad, next to the goalie," said Serino. "I try to position myself to where if the ball is coming towards the goalie, I can take it off her pads and put it into the net."
For Purcell, the assist was her team leading 12th. Brinkley's pair of helpers gave her 10 on the season; she leads the Blue-and-White in scoring with 20 points.
Using its new diamond defensive alignment, with three players both up top and in the midfield and a 'diamond' of defenders — with Sadie Papamechail at the point, captain Ashley Clark in the back, and Maddie Chase on the left and captain Sabrina Auciello on the right — Danvers severely limited the chances that Dartrmouth had.
Sophomore goalie Megan McGinnity did finish with 10 saves for the winners, but three of those stops came in the first six minutes and five more came in the fourth quarter, when the game had essentially been decided. Eleventh-seeded Dartmouth (15-2-3) snapped the shutout with three seconds to play off a scramble.
"We were able to watch a lot of film on them and I could see which players like to hit it high or that one will wind up or that one's crafty," said McCarthy. "With our new alignment, there's more support. It worked well today."
Sophomore left forward Abby Sher ("she moves the ball so well, brings it in from the wing and gets rebounds," said Serino) had a strong game for Danvers.