Here’s some North Shore high school football trivia for you: Would you believe the local player that had the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl game did so the very first year the games were played?
Swampscott’s Don Page ran for 269 yards in the Big Blue’s Super Bowl debut in 1972 — a thrilling 28-21 victory over Catholic Memorial. In the 50 years since, no North Shore player has surpassed that mark on the biggest stage in Massachusetts high school football.
Super Bowls have evolved quite a bit since those early days. For a long time, only four teams (two in Division 1, two in Div. 2) even made it to the Super Bowl based on ratings points. Great teams (like say Peabody’s undefeated 1976 ‘Leather Curtain’ team that allowed just 12 points the entire season) were left out in the cold frequently.
The games expanded in the 80’s and in the 90’s as all league champions began to receive Super Bowl bids. By 2012, there were 19 Super Bowls across the state — next time someone complains about the current eight Super Bowl format being an “everybody gets a trophy” thing, remember it’s fewer than half as many as 10 years ago.
Played in a variety of locals like Boston University, Lynn’s Manning Field, Bentley University, the old Foxboro Stadium, Brockton’s Marciano Stadium and now at Gillette Stadium, there have been 57 total Super Bowl appearances by teams in The Salem News readership area (plus Gloucester). Every team in the Northeastern Conference besides Danvers and Saugus has made at least one Bowl appearance, and every member of the Cape Ann League has with the exception of Triton.
As preparations are underway for the 2022 games, with local entrant St. John’s Prep set to face Springfield Central in battle of the last three Division 1 state champions (Saturday at 12:30 p.m.), it’s interesting to look back at some of the best statistical performances in North Shore Super Bowl lore.
There have been 31 entries in the Super Bowl century club. Of those, 18 surpassed 100 yards rushing — and two ran for more than 200 yards.
In addition to Swampscott’s Page, St. John’s Prep’s Brian Lentz ran for an even 200 in a 1997 victory over New Bedford. His 35 carries that day which remains the high-water mark in terms of carries.
The others with the most totes? Both sides of the rivalry on the bridge. Salem’s Matt Horgan lugged it 30 times (for 178 yards) in a 1999 win over Attleboro, and a baker’s dozen years later, wearing the color O, Beverly’s Brendan Flaherty carried 30 times (for 175 yards) in a win over Natick. Both players scored three touchdowns.
North Shore teams with a 100-yard back are 12-6 in Super Bowls ... interestingly, those that have a back go for 150-plus yards are 8-1.
Passing-wise, despite the explosion of spread offenses, many of the records were set decades ago. No one has been able to touch the 435 yards and five touchdowns thrown by Swampscott’s Kyle Beatrice in his team’s 2002 loss to North Attleboro (which at 44-40 was the highest scoring Super Bowl in state history for a long time).
Five North Shore signal callers have thrown for more than 200 yards in a Super Bowl: Beatrice, Marblehead’s Josh Robertson (290 yards, 4 TDs last year), Peabody’s Steve Lomasney (294 yards, 2 TD in 1994), St. John’s Prep’s Matt Crowley (218 and 3 TDs in 2018) and Bishop Fenwick’s Brett Bellville (200 and 1 TD in 1999).
The receiving records are also spread out over time. For ages, Peabody’s Jason Feldberg’s 10 grabs and 195 yards in ‘94 stood as the high water mark — until last December, when Marblehead’s Connor Cronin took over Gillette Stadium with his game for the ages: 10 catches, 263 yards and three scores.
St. John’s Prep’s Wes Rockett came very close with nine catches for 189 yards and three scores in his team’s 2018 win over Catholic Memorial. Jeff Pratt of Swampscott also posted 185 yards on seven grabs with three scores in ‘02.
Some of the most dominant Super Bowl efforts of the last 50 years? Peabody’s 36-0 thrashing of St. John’s Prep in 1993 (led by Scott Marcoulier’s 148 rushing yards) is up there. So is Ipswich’s 1977 destruction of Newburyport (54-13, with Notre Dame bound Bernie Adell running for 166 yards) to pay back the only team that defeated them in the regular season. Bishop Fenwick’s dismantling Northbridge 28-0 in the first statewide Super Bowl in 2013 was very dominant, as was Swampscott’s 21-0 whitewash of Amherst-Pelham in 2019.
For dominance, St. John’s Prep’s Lentz and Brian St. Pierre-led triumph over New Bedford in ‘97 ranks high. So does the Eagles’ 48-point outburst against Brockton in 2012. Also, pick any of Paul Ingram’s Super Bowl wins at Gloucester, and their picture might be in the dictionary next to dominant.
Want exhilarating wins? How about Marblehead’s 35-28 win over North Attleboro just last season.
Most heartbreaking losses in North Shore history? Salem’s overtime loss to Andover in 1974 might take the cake, but Masconomet’s late loss to Bishop Feehan in 2009 comes to mind. Swampscott’s high scoring ‘02 loss and Hamilton-Wenham’s injury-plagued loss to Bourne in 2011 were tough to swallow.
Football has changed a lot in the last 50 years and the state will no doubt continue to tweak the playoff and Super Bowl formats as society’s tastes evolve. On the golden anniversary of those first Super Bowls, though, its clear that in terms of high school sports these are still golden games.
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN