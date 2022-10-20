PEABODY — When two squads as defensively responsible — and intelligent — as the Peabody and Marblehead girls soccer teams get together, goals in the natural run of play are going to be very hard to come by.
That puts even more emphasis on the set pieces ... an area of the game where the Magicians happen to excel.
Marblehead senior captain Carlin McGowan netted the game's only goal off a corner kick early in the second half and the Magicians held off the Tanners, 1-0, Thursday afternoon at Coley Lee Field.
Now unbeaten in their last four outings, Marblehead has officially qualified for the Division 2 playoffs at 7-3-5 with three games to go.
"I remember when our seniors were freshmen, we came over here to Peabody and took a pretty good beating. For them to come back here and get a win against a really good team to clinch the playoffs is pretty cool for them," said Marblehead coach John Dormer, whose squad was pretty safely inside the Top 32 in the Division 2 power rankings regardless of record.
"We felt really good about our schedule and where we might be ranked regardless, but getting over that 18-point mark checks off one of our goals for sure."
Peabody finds itself on the other side of that coin. The Tanners are now 5-7-1 with four games left; they were ranked 30th in the newest Division 1 power rankings and would qualify with a sub-.500 record if they remain in the Top 32. Earning six more points to take the math out of it would be their preference, however.
"It's a little disheartening to be right on that cusp, because one or two spots and you can fall out. Getting those points is obviously the goal," said Peabody head coach Andrew Douglass, whose team has lost five 1-0 games this season, including twice to Marblehead.
"It is comforting knowing that we're in every game, (that) we're sticking right with these very good teams. Our success will come if we keep grinding."
Marblehead's defense had a lot of do with Peabody's offensive struggles Thursday. Junior Kate Burns, who missed the last two games with an injury, returned and made six saves for her sixth shutout of the year. Ava Larco had a whale of a game on defense and the work of Samantha Dormer, Sydney Ball, Cait Mullins and Leah Schauer in the middle helped hold possession to keep the Tanners out of any offensive rhythm.
Sophomore Ally Bettencourt hit the post twice for Peabody. The first was a wide open shot created by Connie Patturelli's deft touch to the middle of the field, with Bettencourt's shot banging the corner of the net and bounding over the cage rather than down and in. She hit another post with four minutes left in the first half, and in between Jess Stead had a tremendous chance knocked aside by defender Larco.
"We had more shots in the first half than we had in the entire first game against them," said Douglass. "Kate Burns played great in net. She robbed us a couple of times, including right at the end."
Scoreless at halftime, Marblehead took advantage of its corner nine minutes into the second. Sadie Halpern's low serve kicked off a defender right to McGowan for the finish.
Peabody had actually defended set pieces very well up to that point. The always dangerous Samantha Dormer had drawn several direct and indirect kicks in the opening half, but the Tanners marked up and kept them away from keeper Eva Joyce (9 saves).
"It's great to be able to shut those down because Samantha's a special player. You have to credit Branae, Penny Spack and Brooke Lomasney back there on defense," said Douglass.