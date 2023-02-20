PEABODY — Charlie Carlin probably could not have imagined what girls hockey might look like when he launched the Peabody High boys program at the start of the baby boom in 1947.
But he surely would've been impressed with the way the Tanners' co-op girls squad skated in the this President's Day tradition played in his honor at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
Peabody poured it on late to pull away from Bishop Fenwick and reclaim the Carlin Cup, 8-0, on Monday afternoon.
The late Bo Tierney, Carlin's nephew and a Hall of Fame boys coach at Fenwick, started the tradition in 1987 with his Crusaders playing the Tanner boys. The girls contest began in 2016 and now carries the mantle as the boys programs no long play against each other; after being shutout in last year's Carlin Cup, Peabody played like a team possessed in its quest to get the trophy back.
"Losing last year was a bummer. We knew we had to come in strong and couldn't underestimate Fenwick," said Peabody captain Jenna DiNapoli, who had two goals and an assist and earned the aptly named Bo Tierney Award as the winning team's MVP.
Now 16-3 on the season, the Tanners are 6-1-1 in girls Carlin Cup games. Fenwick dipped to 7-10-2.
Centering freshman Angela Fabbo and sophomore Shirley Whitmore, DiNapoli's line accounted for four of their team's first five goals. An excellent play by defenseman Leah Buckley to keep the puck in at the blue line set up the game-winner, a top shelf snipe by Fabbo 4:55 into the opening period.
Early in the second, DiNapoli made it 3-0 when she won an offensive zone faceoff and expertly followed a designed play to the net. Fabbo crashed with the puck and while Fenwick goalie Ella Tucker made pad saves on the first two chances, DiNapoli cashed in on the third chance for a 3-0 lead.
"Such a hard-working goal ... probably my favorite one of the game," said Peabody coach Michelle Roach. "This was Jenna's best game of the season. She was dominant in all three zones."
That middle period was the best one for Fenwick, which had eight of its 13 shots in the game during those 15 minutes. Sophomore Molly Sullivan even took a penalty shot midway through the frame, but sophomore goalie Alyse Mutti followed Sullivan's move the glove side and turned it aside.
With 13 saves, Mutti recorded her third straight shutout and hasn't allowed a goal in 152:41.
"That save was a huge play in the game," said Roach. "Fenwick's a good team that battles every shift and they could've gotten a lot of momentum there. That's a big, big stop."
Freshman Kate Roddy earned Fenwick's Tierney Award as her team's Player of the Game. She steamed down the slot and fired a shot saved by Mutti for her side's best scoring chance and generally played with an active stick and great energy.
"It's not just today but everyday. Kate comes to rink ready to play, prepared," said Fenwick coach John Kasle. "We tell her something once and she gets it. She's one of our smartest players and sees the ice really well."
Tucker made a number of strong leg pad saves to keep her team in it the game and totaled 32 stops. Despite some good shifts from captains Zoe Elwell, Abi Bruner and Abbey Millman plus youngsters Ali Sprissler, Penny Levine Stein and Mya Jewel, the Crusaders simply weren't able to manufacture enough offensive zone time time against a suffocating Peabody backcheck.
"We're a team that needs to establish things in the offensive zone," Kasle said. "Peabody's a really good team and we needed to make some simpler plays, get the puck deep rather than lookin for the extra pass that might become a turnover."
Tanner captain Hannah Gromko held off a checker and netted a nifty goal in the last minute of the first with Roach describing the tally as "such a heady play because she knew they were in a change, peeked back to the bench and found a lane."
It was only a 3-0 lead through two periods but the game got away from Fenwick in the third. Just 28 seconds apart, DiNapoli and Fabbo potted their second goals of the game for a 5-0 edge.
"We switched the lines up a lot until we got it perfect. With this combination, we just took off," DiNapoli said. "Ang helped me get both those goals and is really great about helping me fight for pucks."
Captain Penny Spack scored on a pair of wrist shots in the third period. Sophomore Mia Lava also netted her first of the year with Abby McInerney earned her first varsity point and senior captain Chloe Considine getting assists.
"It was a full 45 minute effort," said Roach, whose team began the week ranked No. 7 in Division 1 and end the regular season at No. 6 HPNA on Wednesday.
"I was very impressed with our situational awareness and the way we're executing with intent and purpose. We're not doing things just to do them and that's important."
Peabody 8, Bishop Fenwick 0
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Peabody;2;1;5;8
Bishop Fenwick;0;0;0;0
Scoring summary
First period: P, Angela Fabbo (Leah Buckley, Jenna DiNapoli), 4:55; P, Hannah Gromko (Chloe Gromko), 14:13.
Second period: P, DiNapoli (Fabbo), 3:26.
Third period: P, DiNapoli (Gromko), 4:36; P, Fabbo (Shirley Whitmore), 5:04; P, Penny Spack (un), 4:55; P, Spack (un), 13:16; P, Mia Lava (Abby McInerney, Chloe Considine), 13:44.
Saves: P, Alyse Mutti 13; BF, Ella Tucker 32.
Records: P, 16-3-0; BF, 7-10-2.