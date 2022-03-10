MIDDLETON — St. John’s Prep captain Tommy Sarni went up to his team’s goaltender, Payton Palladino, for a quick pregame pep talk.
“I need your best game tonight,” Sarni said to his fellow senior.
A Danvers resident, Palladino heeded that advice, particularly in the waning seconds when he denied two extremely in-tight scoring bids by visiting Braintree with five seconds remaining. Captain Pierce Blaeser then won the ensuing defensive zone faceoff cleanly on his backhand, and top seeded St. John’s skated off with a 3-2 triumph over the Wamps in a Division 1 state playoff quarterfinal battle before 1,100-plus fans at the Essex Sports Center.
“Payton (28 saves) played lights out,” said Sarni, who wasn’t too shabby himself, potting his team-leading 16th goal of the season with 3:26 to go off a great Cole Blaeser rush and feed, giving the Eagles some breathing room at 3-1.
Although Braintree’s Garrett Coughlin responded 58 seconds later, the Eagles (now 20-3) held on for their most difficult — yet satisfying — win of these playoffs.
“(Braintree) gave us everything we could handle. It came right down to the final seconds,” said head coach Kristian Hanson, whose team remained perfect (6-0) in one-goal games this winter.
“Cole’s a big, strong kid. He’s a fast, prototype college player who’s really strong down the wing,” said Hanson of his junior winger. “He and his brother and Sarni have great chemistry. They cycle the puck well together. That last goal was an example of what they’ve been doing all year.”
The win propels St. John’s Prep into the state semifinals early next week against the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 5 Austin Prep and No. 13 BC High. The Prep beat Austin Prep (4-1) earlier this season, and split a pair of games with their Catholic Conference rivals from BC High (a 5-3 loss and a 2-1 win).
“Yeah, we’re one step closer,” Pierce Blaeser said, “but that was the Elite Eight; four teams can’t win the state title. We put that game behind us and just focus on our next opponent when we find out who that is.
The ninth seeded Wamps (17-3-2) took a couple of big roundhouse rights from St. John’s Prep and staggered, but were never counted out. They fell behind 2-0 just 3:39 in, but responded with a goal of their own just 30 seconds later. Then, after Sarni scored what appeared to be a backbreaking goal, Coughlin gave his squad renewed hope with a tally of his own.
The Wamps also got 32 saves from junior goaltender Jack Fitzgerald; all three goals he was beaten on were tipped either out front or from the side.
The first of those was from Cole Blaeser just 2:46 in. “I took (the puck) off the boards, looked for Pierce, threw it on net, and it went in,” he said. “I got lucky.”
Fourth line left wing Johnny Tighe doubled that lead 53 seconds later. Breaking in 2-on-1 with linemate Joe Melanson, his attempted cross-crease pass tipped off a Braintree stick and past Fitzgerald.
“At that point maybe we’re thinking, ‘We’ve scored nine goals in a row; this is going to be easy’,” said Hanson, including a 7-0 blanking of Winchester in the previous round. “We found out really quickly it wasn’t going to be easy. Braintree came hard all night.”
When Wamps captain Owen Flynn scored on a tipped shot less than a minute later, it meant that the two teams scored three times on their first five shots combined. It’d be another 53 shots on goal before someone lit the lamp again.
St. John’s had 17 second period shots but couldn’t beat Fitzgerald. The coaching staff’s message between periods was clear: keep doing what you’re doing, and eventually we’ll get one by him. Sarni, parked at the back post, was the one to do so.
“Cole had the puck coming up the ice, and he’s really fast. So I’m just looking to go to the net with my stick down,” said the future Providence College lacrosse attackman. “He put (the pass) right on my stick. I didn’t even know it went in at first ... but hey, I’m glad it did.”
“That play came from our defensive breakout,” added Pierce Blaeser. “I was the low guy in the (offensive zone) and had the best seat in the rink to see it happen.”
St. John’s Prep 3, Braintree 2
Division 1 playoff quarterfinals at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
First period: SJP, Cole Blaeser (Tommy Sarni), 2:46; SJP, Johnny Tighe (Joe Melanson, Aidan Holland), 3:39; B, Owen Flynn (Jack Woods, Josh Donovan), 4:09.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: SJP, Tommy Sarni (C. Blaeser, Tommy Tilas), 11:34; B, Garrett Coughlin (Nicholas Fasano, Danny Keegan), 12:34.
Saves: B, Jack Fitzgerald 32; SJP, Payton Palladino 28.
Records: SJP, 20-3; B, 17-4-2.