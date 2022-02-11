BOXFORD — At times during Friday night's NEC boys hoop clash between Masconomet and Swampscott, neither team could've hit water from a boat.
While there were certainly some missed open looks, much of those offensive struggles were attributed to some tremendously physical, hard nosed defense from both sides. The result was a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair between two determined groups; neither side reached 20 points by halftime, and both were locked in the 20s heading into the fourth.
Following a buzzer-beating, straight away triple from Masco's Ben Dillon to send the game into overtime, Swampscott eventually prevailed for its 10th straight win with a 50-47 decision.
"We grinded it out today. Today was a day where the shots weren't falling and luckily our defense was there," said Swampscott head coach Jason Knowles, his team now 12-4. "I know they had one of their big guns out (Matt Richardson, who was nursing an ankle injury), but they came out hard and that's a team that plays you man-to-man, in your face the whole game. We consider ourselves a good defensive team, too, so we were able to at least grind it out in that capacity and gut out a win."
The final stretch of the fourth quarter was reminiscent of any frantic finish to an NCAA March Madness battle.
Behind some clutch baskets from Evan Roth (11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals) and Cam O'Brien (12 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists), as well as a put back layup from Mick Ross (13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 blocks), Swampscott remained in front until the final minutes. The Big Blue flirted with a double-digit lead, getting it to 38-31 with under four to play, but Masco never seemed to waver.
Dillon then got hot for the hosts, scoring three consecutive hoops in crunch time, including a baseline fadeaway jumper and the game-tying 3-ball from the top of the arc to send things into overtime. Swampscott had the ball just before Dillon's monumental rainmaker, but threw the inbounds pass out of bounds to give Masco that final chance with just five ticks remaining.
"Ben wants big shots," said Masco head coach Steve Heintz, his team now 8-7. "He commits so much to this game; this is what he does all year. He doesn't play another sport and he comes in and just isn't afraid of the moment. He wants the moment."
It appeared Dillon's game-tying bomb would swing momentum in his team's favor, especially in front of a home crowd that was extra enthusiastic on Senior Night. But give credit to Swampscott: they quickly regrouped, getting a big bucket from Mick Ross and connecting on four free throw attempts to seal the deal.
The Big Blue held Masco to just three points in the extra frame — a trio of free throws with less than a second remaining from Brennen Johnston. Their defense was solid all night, which helped nullify an underwhelming performance on the glass that saw Masco outrebound them by a significant 44-23 margin.
"I told them (going into overtime), 'Hey, listen. He made a good shot but I still believe the momentum is in our favor'," Knowles said of the conversation with his group heading into OT. "They're having to make tougher shots, just keep going to the basket and we'll win it at the line."
O'Brien was the catalyst on both ends of the floor in the win, drawing praise from Heintz following the game. He was aggressive and made smart decisions offensively while leading the turnover charge on the other end with a game-high five steals.
"I think tonight came down to the fact that they have a great leader, a great floor general who makes plays," Heintz said of O'Brien. "We hoped to be able to create some mistakes, but that kid is a winner. He took control of the game tonight."
Johnston finished with 15 points to lead the Chieftains while Jake Coback (7 points, 6 rebounds) came up with some big plays in the fourth. In addition, Christian Shaffer (6 points) connected on some much needed mid range jumpers in the second half to help keep things close, and Simon Berents (11 rebounds and 3 assists to go with 2 points) was a monster on the glass in defeat.
Swampscott 50, Masconomet 47 (OT)
at Masconomet Regional High School
Masco: Will Mitchell 1-0-3, Simon Berents 1-0-2, Christian Shaffer 3-0-6, Ben Dillon 6-1-14, Brennen Johnston 6-3-15, Jake Coback 3-1-7. Totals: 20-5-47
Swampscott: Mick Ross 5-3-13, Liam Wales 3-0-6, Ryan Ward 3-2-8, Cam O'Brien 3-5-12, Evan Roth 3-4-11. Totals: 17-14-50.
Halftime: 15-14, Masconomet
3-Pointers: M — Mitchell, Dillon; S — Roth.
Records: M 8-7; S 12-4.