SWAMPSCOTT — Outside of top-seeded St. Mary’s Lynn, the Swampscott High boys basketball team entered the MIAA Division 3 tournament as the hottest squad in the field.
The Big Blue had won 14 straight games to close out the regular season, garnering the No. 5 seed. On Thursday evening, that red-hot group welcomed little known opponent Pittsfield to open the playoffs — and the hosts didn’t miss a beat.
Led by a stellar start from beyond the arc, an impressive inside presence and a well executed game plan, Swampscott cruised to a 73-51 victory. Not only was it a wire-to-wire triumph, but the Big Blue never even let their lead dwindle to fewer than double digits throughout the entire second half.
“I know it looks like a blowout, but this (Pittsfield) team has been playing very well of late,” said Swampscott head coach Jason Knowles, his team now 17-4 as they await the winner of No. 12 Old Rochester and No. 21 Cardinal Spellman.
Thursday’s decision was the Big Blue’s first tournament win since 2014.
“We knew coming in that this could be a tough matchup, and fortunately for us they struggled in the first half,” added Knowles. “But that third and fourth quarters they showed their true colors and we were able to hang in there and hold on for the win.”
A patient offensive attack and good ball movement allowed Swampscott to drain three straight triples to close out the first quarter with a 22-11 lead. The long balls continued to rain down in the second frame, as the Big Blue used a quick 7-0 burst to further increase their lead, and they never looked back.
Big man Mick Ross, who stands every bit of 6-foot-7, was on fire early on. He connected on three straight jumpers at one point, including a pair of threes, to close out the opening half with 12 points and eight boards.
While Ross shined from distance, his rim protection and rebounding against another tall player (Pittsfield’s Carter Mungin) was paramount to his team’s success. He swatted five shots on the evening and controlled 10 rebounds in total; when he needed a breather, 6-foot-10 junior Riad Benagour (6 points, 5 boards) allowed Swampscott to not miss a beat.
“That kid (Mungin) is big and he’s had some monster games for them. So we made sure that as soon as he caught it down low we crashed hard on him. Mick and Riad are both tall enough that they just need to get their hands up,” said Knowles. “Get their hands up, box out and keep them off the glass.”
By halftime Swampscott led 38-21. Behind some strong shooting from guard Nick Brindle (15 points, 2 assists), Pittsfield was able to crawl back to within 11 towards the end of the third, and it was still a game (57-42) heading into the fourth.
But crunch time belonged to Big Blue senior captain Cam O’Brien. The burly point guard did a little bit of everything by running the show offensively, backing down opponents in the isolation game and continually making the right play. Despite uncharacteristically struggling from the free throw line, he finished one assist shy of a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
“I think Cam’s had three triple doubles total this year ... he’s the engine that makes us go,” said Knowles. “We’re fortunate to have a guard who’s strong, smart and understands the offense through and through.”
Pittsfield had no answer for O’Brien; he was either getting to the rim off the baseline post-ups, or patiently waiting for his teammates to cut off ball or set their feet up from downtown for a 3-pointer. Evan Roth (20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals) was the main beneficiary of the latter, getting loose for four of his team’s 12 3-balls on the night while contributing a little bit of everything elsewhere.
Sophomore Ryan Ward added 13 points in the win as well.
It was certainly a statement win for the Big Blue to open the tournament, and Knowles hopes it will only help them as the competition continues to improve.
“I think the fact that they got the first game out of their system, just getting those jitters out was really big,” said Knowles. “I expect us to do even better in future games.”
Swampscott 73, Pittsfield 51
MIAA Division 3 First Round at Swampscott High School
Pittsfield: Tobias Gaulden-Wheeler 1-1-4, Keanu Arce-Jackson 2-2-6, Da’Sean Brown 1-0-2, Nick Brindle 6-0-15, Carter Mungin 6-2-14, Jake Salvie 2-2-7, Chase Racine 1-0-3.Totals: 19-7-51.
Swampscott: Mick Ross 7-0-17, Liam Wales 1-0-2, Max Brodsky 1-0-3, Ryan Ward 5-1-13, Cam O’Brien 3-4-10, Abe Beuttler 0-2-2, Evan Roth 8-0-20, Riad Benagour 2-0-6. Totals: 27-7-73.
Halftime: Swampscott, 38-21.
3-pointers: S — Roth 4, Ross 3, Benagour 2, Ward 2, Brodsky; P — Brindle 3, Salvie, Tobias Gaulden-Wheeler, Racine.
Records: S 17-4; P 7-16.
