SWAMPSCOTT -- Masconomet coach Gavin Monagle and his football team did not enjoy their first trip to Blocksidge Field Friday night.
The host Big Blue took advantage of five Chieftain turnovers, and too many penalties by the visitors on their way to a convincing 28-7 win.
“They’re good; they’re an excellent football team and when you play an excellent football team like that you’ve got to bring your A-game and we did not do that tonight,” Monagle said. “You’ve got to have your A-game the whole way through, and the second you don’t have your A-game, a team like that can smell it, they get their momentum going, and then they were off.”
Usually Swampscott’s offense gets most of the attention, but Friday night the defense was very big too, harassing Masco quarterback Matt Richardson for all four quarters. The Blue defense forced five turnovers and senior linebacker Jake Papazoglou said nobody can take the Blue defense lightly.
“We had a good game plan and we executed,” Papazoglou said. “In my opinion we wanted it more than they did, and we took it. Coach Bush and the rest of the coaching staff get us ready to play and it showed tonight.”
Swampscott got on the board first when Nakaree Davis hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Cam O’Brien with 3:20 left in the first quarter. The first of Aydan Wulf’s four PAT kicks made it a 7-0 game.
The Blue added to their lead just a minute later, when Dylan Dubiel grabbed a Masco fumble at the Chieftain 18. Xaviah Bascon took it in on the next play from the 18, and the Blue were up 14-0 after one quarter.
The Chieftains got on track with eight seconds gone in the second quarter. Richardson found tight end Tyler McMahon open on the Swampscott sideline, and McMahon shook of a couple of tacklers and rolled 28 yards for the score. Toal Lodewick’s conversion kick cut the Swampscott lead in half.
That momentum coach Monagle talked about quickly went back to the Big Blue; O’Brien completed a 7-play drive by bulling his way in from the three, just three minutes after the Chieftains scored, for a 21-7 advantage at the half.
Swampscott scored the only points in the second half, after an interception by Cole Hamernick at the Masconomet 23. Bascon covered those 23 yards on the next play for the 28-7 final.
Big Blue coach Bob Serino said there are a lot of reasons why his team is 8-0, one is certainly the team’s work ethic.
“Week in and week out the defense comes up with turnovers for our offense; they give us great field position, and again, if we win the turnover battle, you’re usually going to win the game,” Serino said. “Our defense stood up tonight, they always do, our special teams played really good, we did a lot of things well tonight.
“I remember watching these kids when they were in Pop Warner and they were little tikes, now they’re big tikes, and no matter what size they are, they always played with intensity. Every week they come out and they bring it on offense and on defense,” added Serino.
Swampscott 28, Masconomet 7
at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Masconomet (6-2);0;7;0;0;7
Swampscott (8-0);14;7;0;7;28
Scoring summary
S- Nakaree Davis 19 pass from Cam O'Brien (Aydan Wulf kick)
S- Xaviah Bascon 17 run (Wulf kick)
M- Tyler McMahon 26 pass from Matt Richardson (Toal Lodewick kick)
S- O'Brien 2 run (Wulf kick)
S- Bascon 23 run (Wulf kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Masconomet -- Matt Richardson 4-57, Will Shannon 7-30, Sam Nadworny 5-10, Logan Thompson 2-11; Swampscott -- Xaviah Bascon 17-152, Cam O'Brien 7-38.
PASSING: Masconomet -- Richardson 15-29-133-1-2; Swampscott -- O'Brien 6-9-99-1-0.
RECEIVING: Masconomet -- Tyler McMahon 8-70, Owen Barrett 3-37, Sam Nadworny 2-20, Will Shannon 2-6; Swampscott -- Elijah Burns 4-91, Bascon 2-8.